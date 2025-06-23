Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Season Preview

Can Lamar Jackson finally lead the Ravens on that long-awaited march to the Super Bowl? It's burning question that will shadow Baltimore all season.

Lamar Jackson's electric seven-year run in the NFL has earned him two MVP trophies — but just three postseason victories to show for it. The Super Bowl stage continues to slip through his grasp, with familiar AFC giants like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow blocking the path. Baltimore, though, might just have the supporting cast to finally break through. After a 12-5 campaign and back-to-back AFC North crowns, the Ravens return most of their offensive core intact. On defense, stars like Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and ascending playmaker Kyle Hamilton anchor a unit that should take a leap in Year 2 under coordinator Zach Orr.

But as each January disappointment piles up, the pressure mounts. The talent is there. The structure is stable. The expectations are sky-high. The only question left is: Will this be the year Lamar and the Ravens finally silence the postseason doubters?