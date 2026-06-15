Spain vs Cabo Verde Predictions: A solid start for La Roja

Our betting expert expects the tournament favourites to win their first game, with Mikel Oyarzabal opening the scoring.

Best Predictions for Spain vs Cabo Verde

Mikel Oyarzabal to score first @ +230 with bet365

Under 3.5 goals @ -115 with bet365

Fabian Ruiz 1+ assist @ +300 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Oyarzabal to strike first in Atlanta

Spain hope to have both Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal available for their opening game following injuries. However, Luis de la Fuente may play it safe by leaving his star wingers on the bench. That solidifies Mikel Oyarzabal’s status as the most likely goalscorer for La Roja on the first matchday.

The Real Sociedad forward has enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 27 times in 47 appearances for club and country. His six goals in World Cup qualifying came at a rate of one every 74 minutes.

Oyarzabal netted first inside the opening 15 minutes in two of Spain’s six matches during that campaign. He also struck a second-minute opener against Peru last time out. Backing the 29-year-old to net the first goal against Cabo Verde looks to offer value with an implied probability of 30.3%.

Spain vs Cabo Verde Prediction 1: Mikel Oyarzabal to score first @ +230 with bet365

Debutants to keep the score down

Cabo Verde rank alongside Curacao and Haiti as one of the great underdogs at this World Cup. However, there is reason to think they may be more competitive than some of the other outsiders.

There is genuine depth in Africa, and they finished four points clear of World Cup regulars Cameroon in their qualifying group. The Blue Sharks only conceded 0.8 goals per 90 minutes during that campaign. Only 30% of their matches saw both teams score as their defence largely held firm.

Spain are tougher opponents, but with Williams and Yamal lacking fitness, a one-sided scoreline is not inevitable. Cabo Verde kept clean sheets in their final two friendlies. Six of their last seven games have ended with three or fewer goals, and there is value in backing a similar outcome in Atlanta.

Spain vs Cabo Verde Prediction 2: Under 3.5 goals @ -115 with bet365

Fabian to shine in midfield

Spain will expect to dominate possession in this encounter. Rodri is likely to operate in the holding role, which should free up Pedri and Fabian Ruiz to get forward.

Fabian has been one of the unsung heroes of this successful Spanish side over the past few years. The PSG man impressed with two goals and two assists in six appearances at Euro 2024. Although he only played two World Cup qualification matches due to injury, he still registered an assist.

Despite fitness issues, the midfielder also averaged an assist every 283 minutes in the French top flight this season. He should arrive at this tournament well-rested, having made only 21 starts across league and Champions League football. That should help him thrive in North America, and he offers value to assist a goal in the opener.

Spain vs Cabo Verde Prediction 3: Fabian Ruiz 1+ assist @ +300 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Spain 2-0 Cabo Verde

Goalscorers prediction - Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal x2

Spain haven’t been beaten in regulation time since a friendly defeat to Colombia in the buildup to Euro 2024. They eased past qualifying for this World Cup, but have been held by Iraq and Egypt in recent friendlies. La Roja’s final warm-up game produced a 3-1 victory over Peru in Puebla.

Whatever the outcome, this will be a historic occasion for Cabo Verde, who are playing their first-ever World Cup match. A 3-0 victory over Serbia last month suggests the tournament debutants should not be completely written off in Group H. However, they’ve only won two of their six matches since securing qualification.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Cabo Verde

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Llorente, Rodri, Fabian, Pedri, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Ferran

Cabo Verde expected lineup: Vozinha, Diney, L. Costa, Lopes, Moreira, D. Duarte, Lenini, Cabral, Monteiro, Mendes, Livramento