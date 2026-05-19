Arsenal are champions! Eleven moments that decided the Premier League title race in the Gunners' favour

Mikel Arteta's side had finished as runners-up in each of the last three seasons, and despite being frontrunners for almost the entire campaign this time around, doubts over their ability to finish the job began to emerge as the run-in began. A run of four wins since late April has, however, got the team from north London over the line.
In the end, City's draw at Bournemouth on May 19 proved to be the pivotal result in terms of confirming Arsenal's title, but there were a number of moments throughout the past nine months that led to this point - GOAL runs through the results that truly decided the destination of the Premier League title: