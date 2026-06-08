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CONCACAF Nations League

CONCACAF Nations League Overview

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CONCACAF Nations League, fixtures & results

Tuesday 22 September
Turks and Caicos Islands badge
Turks and Caicos Islands
TCA
Montserrat badge
Montserrat
MSR
Aruba badge
Aruba
ABW
Antigua and Barbuda badge
Antigua and Barbuda
ATG
Bahamas badge
Bahamas
BHS
Saint Martin badge
Saint Martin
SMN
Wednesday 23 September
Dominican Republic badge
Dominican Republic
DOM
Nicaragua badge
Nicaragua
NIC
Costa Rica badge
Costa Rica
CRC
Curacao badge
Curacao
CUW
Haiti badge
Haiti
HAI
Trinidad and Tobago badge
Trinidad and Tobago
T/T
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Birmingham City crestBirmingham City00000000
2Blackburn Rovers crestBlackburn Rovers00000000
3Bolton Wanderers crestBolton Wanderers00000000
4Bristol City crestBristol City00000000
5Burnley crestBurnley00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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