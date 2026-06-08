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CONCACAF Nations League
CONCACAF Nations League Overview
CONCACAF Nations League, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 22 September
Wednesday 23 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Birmingham City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bolton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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