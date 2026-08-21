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Community Shield

Community Shield Overview

FBL-ENG-PR-COMMUNITY-ARSENAL-MAN CITY

Maresca confirms Doku injury blow

Manchester City have been handed a significant injury blow ahead of the new Premier League season with winger Jeremy Doku ruled out for up to three weeks. The Belgian international picked up a calf problem during the club's recent Community Shield clash against Arsenal.

J. DokuE. Maresca
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

'We'll play with hats on!' - Arteta MOCKS Premier League rule change

Mikel Arteta has hit out at the Premier League’s decision to ban the use of towels to dry footballs before throw-ins, jokingly suggesting his Arsenal players might have to wear hats to circumvent the new rules. The Gunners boss fears the protocol change could blunt one of his side's most effective attacking weapons ahead of the new campaign.

M. ArtetaArsenal
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Community Shield, fixtures & results

Saturday 15 August
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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