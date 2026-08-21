Manchester City have been handed a significant injury blow ahead of the new Premier League season with winger Jeremy Doku ruled out for up to three weeks. The Belgian international picked up a calf problem during the club's recent Community Shield clash against Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta has hit out at the Premier League’s decision to ban the use of towels to dry footballs before throw-ins, jokingly suggesting his Arsenal players might have to wear hats to circumvent the new rules. The Gunners boss fears the protocol change could blunt one of his side's most effective attacking weapons ahead of the new campaign.
Arsenal might have just sent a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League by dismantling Manchester City, but Mikel Arteta isn't satisfied yet. Despite a dominant 3-0 victory in the Community Shield, the Gunners boss is demanding reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut.
Enzo Maresca’s tenure as Manchester City manager has gotten off to the worst possible start following a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield. The former Chelsea boss admitted his side must drastically improve after seeing them dismantled at the Principality Stadium, matching a dismal club record that has stood for over a century.
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has issued a defiant warning to the rest of the footballing world, insisting the Gunners "want to win everything" this season. The Premier League champions made a massive statement of intent on Sunday, brushing aside Manchester City to secure the Community Shield.