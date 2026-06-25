bet365 World Cup Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

New US players can use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to unlock two soccer-focused welcome offers ahead of this summer’s biggest international tournament. The headline deal gives new users a $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, from just $10. The second bet365 World Cup sign up offer, gives players access to a first bet reset up to $1,000.

bet365 World Cup Bonus Code Offers - $150 Bonus Bets or $1,000 Safety Net Bets

bet365 World Cup Bonus Code Offers - TL:DR 💰bet365 World Cup promo code offers Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! 📝bet365 bonus code GOALBET GOALBET 🌎Available states AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA ✅bet365 T&Cs Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. This code is used for marketing and tracking purposes only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. This code is used for marketing and tracking purposes only. 🤓Last reviewed (Cody Stelluto) June 2026

This GOALBET offer is better suited to new players who want to start with a smaller outlay, since a simple and low stakes qualifying wager of $10 can unlock $150 in bonus bets to spread across major tournament matches.

Readers will be able to explore everything from game lines, player props, and parlays involving teams like England, Spain, or the United States, as well as stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.

New players who choose the secondary GOALBET offer can place a first qualifying wager up to 1,000 and get the stake back in bonus bets if it loses, making it easier to take a confident opening shot on a major matchup featuring teams like Brazil, France, or Argentina while still having a safety net on that first bet.

Both offers are for new customers in eligible states and come with a minimum deposit, qualifying odds, time limits, and standard bonus-bet rules.

How to Use the bet365 World Cup bonus code

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET is quick to claim, taking most new players just a few minutes from registration to seeing bonus bets credited after their first qualifying wager settles.

Go to bet365 via one of the links or banners on this page. Click “Join” or “Register” in the top-right corner. Enter your email and create a secure password. Fill in your personal details, including full name, date of birth, and home address. Confirm you are in an eligible state and meet the minimum age requirement. When prompted, enter GOALBET so your chosen welcome offer is correctly tracked. Make the required minimum deposit (at least 10 if you want the Bet 10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer). Choose your preferred welcome offer and place the qualifying first bet: For the First Bet Safety Net up to 1,000 in bonus bets, place a first wager up to 1,000 that meets bet365’s minimum odds. For the Bet 10, Get $150 in bonus bets deal, place a 10 qualifying wager at the required minimum odds. After your qualifying bet settles, bet365 credits the relevant bonus bets to your account in line with the offer terms.

Bonus bets do not return stake, and each welcome package has its own time limits, odds rules, and other conditions.

Upcoming World Cup 2026 Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Ecuador vs Germany June 25 (4 PM ET) Germany (-120) Japan vs Sweden June 25 (7 PM ET) Japan (-110) Tunisia vs Netherlands June 25 (7 PM ET) Netherlands (-700) Turkiye vs USMNT June 25 (10 PM ET) USMNT (-110) Paraguay vs Australia June 25 (10 PM ET) Paraguay (+190)

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

World Cup preview with bet365 - 6/25/2026

The USMNT has clinched a spot in the World Cup playoffs, with one game in hand. Their top seed in Group D also looks assured, courtesy of a +5 goal differential. One more group game remains before we head into the first knockout round as the field of 48 teams gets whittled down to 32.

The Americans should have a smooth ride in their group finale against Turkey. Expected by many to dominate Group D, the Turkish squad is instead staring down the barrel of elimination after two brutal losses. Meanwhile, Australia and Paraguay will battle it out to claim the second-place spot right behind the US.

USA vs Turkey - Group D

The burning question around the US camp is whether fans will see a heavily rotated lineup. Saving legs is crucial for the relentless knockout schedule ahead, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino to decide if chasing a flawless group-stage record is worth risking player fatigue.

Turkey has the raw talent to push any team to the limit, and they need a heroic performance this Thursday. Nothing short of a victory keeps them in the tournament, and they could benefit immensely if the crafty Pochettino opts to shield his primary starters from injury.

Paraguay vs Australia - Group D

Australia remains firmly in control of second place despite a 2-0 setback against the US. Paraguay’s goal differential is heavily bruised after conceding three to the Americans, meaning the Socceroos need nothing more than a tie to book their spot in the playoffs.

Paraguay will certainly fight to the bitter end, especially after salvaging their tournament with a hard-fought win over Turkey. But Australia has been the tournament's surprise package, playing beautiful soccer led by Bundesliga standouts Connor Metcalfe and Jackson Irvine to earn the favorite status.

Top bet365 Promos for All World Cup Bettors

Outside of their brilliant World Cup betting promos, bet365 comes through with a strong set of soccer bonuses for their customers. Everything from early payouts, player prop insurance and even some superb odds boosts, that often offer their players the best price anywhere in the US.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout

bet365’s 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout is ideal when backing attacking giants like Brazil on the moneyline. If your team goes two goals up in a qualifying match, that leg is settled as a winner in regular time, even if they then go to tie or even lose the match.

It does not matter provided they were two goals up, your bet is a winner.

Applies to pre-match moneyline bets on World Cup/Soccer matches.

Counts as an early win, if the backed side goes up by two or more goals e.g. 2-0, 3-1 or 4-2

Singles paid as winners, parlay legs/selections count as a winner

Only counts during the 90 minutes/full-time result - Extra time does not count

Soccer Parlay Profit Boosts

Soccer parlay profit boosts give extra upside on winning multi-leg bets, which fits perfectly on busy matchdays with teams like England and Spain in action. The more legs you add across group or knockout matches, the larger the boost that can apply to your winnings all the way up to 100% (double your winnings).

This is available on soccer parlays and same game parlays, where bet365 reward you for raising the stakes in your parlays. The full boost that players can achieve can be found below:

Number of Legs % Parlay Boost Two 2.5% Bonus Three 5% Bonus Four 7.5% Bonus Five 10% Bonus Six 12.5% Bonus Seven 15% Bonus Eight 20% Bonus Nine 25% Bonus Ten 30% Bonus 11 35% Bonus 12 40% Bonus 13 45% Bonus 14 50% Bonus 15 55% Bonus 16 60% Bonus 17 70% Bonus 18 80% Bonus 19 90% Bonus 20 100% Bonus

More risk, but more rewards, fancy trying your luck and putting together a World Cup parlay, bet365 and their profit boost can only elevate your play. Want to know more about how to bet on the World Cup?

World Cup Super and Bet Boosts

bet365 also rolls out bet boosts on major tournament fixtures, enhancing odds on popular outcomes you might already want to back.

These often focus on key matches and star players such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, or Harry Kane, covering markets like match result plus goals or goal-scorer props.

Boosts appear on selected match and futures markets.

Enhanced odds usually come with stake limits.

World Cup Betting Guide with bet365

bet365 gives tournament bettors live betting, live streaming in many markets, a strong mobile app, and a deep menu of soccer lines and props all standard as part of their World Cup betting app.

bet365 Game Lines Betting at the World Cup

Game lines on bet365 cover the basics: moneyline, spreads, and totals. The moneyline market lets you back one team to win in regular time, which is perfect if you have a strong read on a clash like France vs Germany.

Spreads often center around a -1.5 goal line for big favorites, meaning they must win by two or more, while totals focus on combined goals and can climb in lopsided group games where elite attacks face weaker defenses.

bet365 Prop Betting at the World Cup

Prop betting at bet365 lets you focus on individual performances and team stats rather than just the final score. Player props include markets such as shots, shots on target, saves, and cards for stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Team props often cover corners, fouls, and cards for sides like England, Portugal, and Argentina, giving you more ways to bet how a match will play out without picking the outright winner.

bet365 Parlay Betting at the World Cup

Parlays at bet365 allow you to combine multiple selections into one bet for a bigger potential payout. With same game parlays, you can tie together markets like match result, total goals, player shots, and team corners from a single fixture, such as Brazil vs Argentina.

Multi‑game parlays let you link picks from several matches on the same day, mixing moneylines, spreads, totals, and props across different teams, and they can benefit from bet365’s soccer parlay profit boosts when all your legs hit.

World Cup 2026 Betting with bet365 - Expert’s Opinion

bet365 is a strong option for betting on this summer’s biggest international soccer tournament because it combines useful welcome offers with soccer promos like Early Payout, parlay boosts, and rotating bet boosts.

It also has the market depth to support simple bets and more detailed angles on top teams like England and Spain.

The app is another plus, especially for live betting, player props, and same game parlays built around stars like Lionel Messi and Harry Kane. For bettors who want fast odds updates, deep stats, and plenty of match markets, bet365 does a lot well

Responsible Gambling with bet365 at the World Cup

Bet responsibly during the tournament by setting deposit and wager limits before kickoff and treating betting as entertainment, not income. If gambling stops being fun, use sportsbook tools like time-outs or self-exclusion, or contact 1-800-GAMBLER or your state support service for help.

If you need support, you can access national and state‑specific resources directly from the app and site, including:

1‑800‑GAMBLER or 1‑800‑MY‑RESET for general problem‑gambling help.

1‑888‑789‑7777 or ccpg.org/chat in Connecticut.

GamblingHelpLineMA.org or (800) 327‑5050 for 24/7 support in Massachusetts.

www.mdgamblinghelp.org in Maryland.

1‑877‑8HOPE‑NY or text HOPENY (467369) in New York.

bet365 bonus code for World Cup Betting FAQs

Can you bet on the World Cup with bet365?

Yes. bet365 offers soccer betting in legal US states where it operates, with pre-match and live markets on major international tournaments.

Does bet365 have any offers for the World Cup?

Yes. New players can use GOALBET for a First Bet Safety Net up to 1,000 in bonus bets or a Bet 10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer, while existing users may also find soccer promos like Early Payout and bet boosts.

Can you live stream the World Cup with bet365?

bet365 offers live streaming in many sports and markets, though availability depends on location, account status, and event rights. It is also a strong option for live betting and in-play stats during big matches.

How do I bet on the World Cup 2026?

Create an account, enter GOALBET, verify your details, deposit funds, and place a qualifying first wager based on the offer you want.

What’s the highest payout on bet365?

Parlays, futures, and player-prop combinations usually offer the biggest potential payouts, especially when boosts are available.

bet365 World Cup Bonus Code Full T&Cs