AC Milan vs Juventus Predictions: Bianconeri silence San Siro

Our betting expert expects Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus to deny Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan a crucial victory at Stadio San Siro.

Best predictions for AC Milan vs Juventus

Juventus to win or tie & Over 1.5 total goals @ +110 with bet365

Both teams to score – Yes @ -143 with bet365

Kenan Yildiz to score or assist anytime @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Hosts struggle to find consistency

The Rossoneri have struggled since beating Inter Milan 1-0. They have lost three of their last five league fixtures since that derby win. They’ve failed to score in all three of those matches, while conceding five goals in total.

Most recently, Udinese shocked San Siro with a 3-0 triumph - their second defeat in three games. Milan’s narrow victory over Verona was significant, but unconvincing.

Juventus are currently Serie A’s best-performing side. They recorded more points than any other team in the division in the last five rounds. Across Juve’s 33 league games, 25 have crossed the 1.5 total goals mark. For Milan, 21 have crossed that mark.

Juventus endured a poor five-match winless streak in February. Since then, they have bounced back, going unbeaten in eight consecutive matches. That includes five clean sheet wins from their last six Serie A games. It is unlikely Juventus will lose to a Milan team struggling to find consistency.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction 1: Juventus to win or tie & Over 1.5 total goals @ +110 with bet365

Goals expected at both ends

AC Milan recorded their first clean sheet in five games against Verona. Their previous one was also a 1-0 win, over Inter in early March. Yet across their last 10 league matches, they have recorded only three clean sheets. Conceding has definitely become a habit.

That is not the Allegri defence we saw earlier this season. Still, Milan boast the league’s best defensive numbers, with only 27 goals conceded. They have netted 48 goals, the joint third-highest alongside Napoli.

Juventus trail Milan’s defensive record by only two goals – they have conceded 29, the joint third-fewest in the league. However, their attack is superior. The Bianconeri have scored 57 times. This is the joint second-highest total in the division alongside Como.

This rivalry is as old as the league itself. The stakes are high, as both outfits are chasing Europe’s top-tier competition next campaign. We expect both teams to score in a tight contest.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction 2: Both teams to score – Yes @ -143 with bet365

Backing Yildiz to make a difference

Kenan Ylldiz has been one of Juventus’ best performers. The Turkish prodigy has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 43 competitive appearances this season. That translates to a goal contribution every 312 minutes.

He has been less effective recently for both club and country. However, Yildiz is a game‑changer. In March, he delivered three straight man‑of‑the‑match displays against Pisa, Udinese, and Sassuolo, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Since then, he started playing less. In fact, he has completed only one full match – against Genoa. He played 58 minutes against Atalanta and just 18 against Bologna.

At times, Luciano Spalletti has entrusted Yildiz with full responsibility in the forward line. The Regensburg-born youngster is expected to start at San Siro. It is the perfect stage to prove his worth.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction 3: Kenan Yildiz to score or assist anytime @ +105 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus

AC Milan 1-1 Juventus Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Luka Modric; Juventus: Kenan Yildiz

Italy’s oldest known rivalry reaches its 182nd Serie A edition at San Siro. AC Milan and Juventus are chasing automatic Champions League qualification. The Bianconeri closely trail the Rossoneri inside the top four.

Milan recovered from successive defeats with a narrow 1-0 victory at Hellas Verona. Before that, Napoli and Udinese secured maximum points against the Rossoneri.

In fact, Adrien Rabiot’s winning goal against bottom club Verona was Milan’s first goal in three games. The Rossoneri have suffered a dip in form, winning only four of their nine matches since late February.

In contrast, Juventus are Serie A's most in-form team. They have recorded 13 points from their last five matches – more than any side, including Inter Milan.

Last matchday, Spalletti’s side beat Bologna 2-0 for a third consecutive clean sheet victory. Juventus trail Milan by three points, and a win here would boost their chances of finishing runners-up behind the Nerazzurri.

Both teams are aiming to qualify for the Champions League. Seven-time European champions Milan played in the league phase last season. The Bianconeri were knocked out by Galatasaray this term.

Given their current form, Juventus are likely to leave with at least a point. On the other hand, another tie awaits the Rossoneri.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Juventus

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Rabiot, Modric, Fofana, Athekame, Leao, Pulisic

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kelly, Bremer, Kalulu, Holm, Locatelli, McKennie, Cambiaso, Boga, David, Conceicao