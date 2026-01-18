theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Playoffs: Rams vs Bears & Texans vs Patriots

Solder Field will be rocking for a 6:30pm EST NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams (-4) and the Chicago Bears. The Bears pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback at home last Saturday and now have a shot to make the NFC Championship Game.

NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears - 1/18 6:30 PM ET

In what could be the most exciting game of the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams (-4) head to Soldier Field for a 6:30pm EST kickoff against the Chicago Bears (NBC).

The Bears pulled off an incredible 31-27 comeback win against the Packers last Saturday, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Both of these teams tend to score a lot in the second half, as they’ve combined for an average of 30 second-half points per game. Take over ??? second-half points (-???).

The problem is, Caleb Williams (O/U 219.5 passing yards) and the Bears keep falling behind early on. They’ve trailed by a minimum of three points at halftime in each of their previous four games.

Given the Rams have led by at least three points at the break in five of their preceding six games, bet on the Rams -2.5: First Half (-130).

We’ve come to expect poor secondary play from the Bears. Rams QB Matthew Stafford (O/U 269.5 passing yards) can make them pay. However, the Rams have given up 31 points or more in three of the last five games.

Both teams are going to put points on the board, despite the cold. Go with over 48.5 points (-110).

NFL Playoffs - Houston Texans vs New England Patriots - 1/18 3:00 PM ET

A win over the Houston Texans in today’s 3:00pm EST Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium (ABC, ESPN) would send the New England Patriots (-3) to their first AFC Championship game since 2019.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (O/U 208.5 passing yards) fumbled the ball five times in last weekend’s 30-6 win over the Steelers, losing two of them. He’s also 0-2 in Divisional Playoff games, with Houston averaging 12 points per game in those contests.

Patriots QB Drake Maye (O/U 221.5 passing yards) led the Patriots to a 16-3 win over the Chargers in his first playoff game. He turned the ball over twice but racked up 66 rushing yards. Bet on Maye to rush for 40+ yards (+110) for a fourth time in the last six games.

With both defenses in excellent form and two inexperienced quarterbacks, we could be in for a low-scoring game. The Texans allowed just 17.4 points per game during the regular season, and the Patriots have given up under 8 PPG over the previous three games.

Take under 40.5 points (-105).

