BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Playoff: Texans vs Pats & Rams vs Bears

Two of the NFL’s most exciting teams, the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) and the Chicago Bears, meet at 6:30pm EST at Soldier Field for a potentially classic NFL Divisional Playoff game. The Bears have momentum following a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter against the Packers.

NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears - 1/18 6:30 PM EST

After pulling off a wild 20-point comeback against the Packers, the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) in a 6:30pm EST Divisional Playoff game at Soldier Field (NBC).

Bears QB Caleb Williams (O/U 221.5 passing yards) has made a habit of leading comebacks, as he’s done it seven times this season. Williams had 190 passing yards in the fourth quarter alone last Saturday against the Packers.

While the Bears have averaged 14.9 second-half points per game this season, the Rams have done even better, with 15.1 second-half PPG. Go with over ??? second-half points at -??? odds tonight.

Incredibly, the Bears have trailed by three or more points at halftime in each of their previous four games and five of their last six. Meanwhile, the Rams have led by three or more points at halftime in ten of their preceding 12 games. Take Rams -2.5 (-115) for the first half.

Neither defense has been convincing lately. The Rams have allowed 30+ points in three of their most recent five games, and the Bears gave up 21 first-half points to the Packers in the Wild Card round. Bet on over 48.5 points (-110).

NFL Playoffs - Houston Texans vs New England Patriots - 1/18 3:00 PM EST

With a 0-6 record in Divisional Playoff games, the Houston Texans will look to reach their first AFC Championship game in team history when they take on the New England Patriots (-3) at Gillette Stadium at 3:00pm EST (ABC, ESPN).

If Houston QB C.J. Stroud (O/U 207.5 passing yards) turns the ball over three times again, the Texans likely don’t stand a chance. Still, the Texans finished as the second-best regular-season scoring defense and put pressure on opposing QBs at the second-highest rate.

That could force Patriots QB Drake Maye (O/U 219.5 passing yards) into more scrambles. He’s totaled 40+ rushing yards in three of his last five games, and I’d take Maye over 34.5 rushing yards (-120) today.

The Patriots are no slouches on defense either, as they’ve given up an average of under eight points per game in the preceding three games. Expect another low-scoring contest and bet on under 40.5 points (-110).

