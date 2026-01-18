Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for NFL Playoffs, NBA & EPL

Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS to unlock up to $2,000 in FanCash—redeemable for bonus bets and official team gear. From NFL and NBA showdowns to EPL clashes, every wager delivers extra rewards, making each matchup even more exciting.

January 18 delivers a thrilling lineup across major leagues, beginning with the NFL clash between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots at 3:00 PM ET, followed by an NBA showdown as the Brooklyn Nets face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET.

Download the App – Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app through the secure link or by scanning the QR code. Register with Promo Code – Sign up and enter GOALBONUS to activate the exclusive offer. Place Your First Bet – Add the promo to your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer, on the same day you join. Qualify Daily – Keep the rewards coming by placing one eligible bet each day for up to 10 days. Earn FanCash – At the end of the promo, collect up to $2,000 in FanCash, equal to the stake of each qualifying bet that doesn’t win. Redeem Your Bonus – Convert FanCash into bonus bets to keep the action going (note: FanCash cannot be withdrawn as cash).

Safety Net Bonus: Place your very first bet with confidence at Fanatics Sportsbook. If it doesn’t hit, you’ll get your stake back as a bonus—up to $1,000. And if it does, you keep both your stake and all the winnings. It’s straightforward, secure, and stress‑free.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

NFL—Houston Texans vs New England Patriots, Jan 18, 3:00 PM ET

The Houston Texans (12–5) visit the New England Patriots (14–3) in a matchup the market expects to be close and defensive, with New England listed as roughly a 3.5-point home favorite, moneyline around -160, Houston near +135, and the total sitting near 41 points.

Bettors are anticipating a slower playoff pace, making the under appealing given two strong defenses and January conditions, while the spread suggests a one-score game where Texans +points offers value.

Player prop angles lean toward lower passing volume, with Patriots QB passing yards unders, Texans RB rushing overs, field-goal props, and QB interception or turnover props drawing interest as both defenses excel at creating pressure and shortening the game.

NBA—Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls, Jan 18, 7:00 PM ET

The Chicago Bulls (19–21) host the Brooklyn Nets (11–27) in a matchup where Chicago is expected to be the favorite due to a better record, home scoring edge, and Brooklyn’s struggles, including a five-game losing streak and rebounding/defensive issues.

Chicago’s offense (around 117 PPG) outpaces Brooklyn’s (~109 PPG), and the Bulls’ freer scoring and more consistent frontline make them attractive on the spread and moneyline, while the Nets' youth and inconsistency keep them priced as underdogs.

The total is likely in the 230s, reflecting Chicago’s scoring and Brooklyn’s offensive potential, making over/unders on team points worth watching. Props could include Coby White points over, Nikola Vucevic rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. points over if he suits up. Weather isn’t a factor indoors, so look at trends Bulls can cover at home, and the Nets have had mixed ATS results.

EPL—Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United, Jan 18, 9:00 PM ET

Newcastle United arrive at bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers as clear favorites, with typical match odds around Newcastle -160 on the moneyline, Draw +320, and Wolves +345, reflecting their stronger squad and recent form, while Wolves have struggled at home this season.

Newcastle’s attack has been productive, and stats point toward Over 2.5 goals markets being attractive, as the visitors tend to score regularly but have shown defensive lapses.

With the Magpies often dominating possession and Wolves still capable of finding the net, key props to consider include Woltemade Anytime Goalscorer, Over 1.5 total goals, and BTTS Yes, while a cautious approach to backing a big Wolves upset is advised, given Newcastle’s superior form and head-to-head history.

