bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Rams vs Bears, NBA & EPL

January 18 is stacked with action—the NFL playoffs feature the Los Angeles Rams battling the Chicago Bears at 6:30 PM ET, while the NBA lights up as the New Orleans Pelicans go against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears, Jan 18, 6:30 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams (12–5) are favored over the Chicago Bears (11–6) as they visit Soldier Field in the NFC Divisional Round. bet365 sets the total line at 48.5 points.

Los Angeles (-200) enters off a close 34–31 Wild Card win and boasts one of the league’s most productive offenses led by QB Matthew Stafford, but they’ll face Chicago’s (+165) rising offense and rookie star Caleb Williams in potentially brutal winter conditions at home.

Betting angles include Rams covering the -3.5 spread (115) if they control tempo, the Over if both offenses click, and props like Stafford passing yards over lines or Bears scoring first if Chicago capitalizes early.

NBA—New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets, Jan 18, 7:00 PM ET

The Rockets (23–14) host the Pelicans (10–33) in what should be a Rockets-favored game given their significantly better record and home success (12–2 at Toyota Center), while New Orleans has struggled all season.

Houston’s offensive rating (122.1) dwarfs New Orleans’ (114.1), and they also rank much stronger in rebounds and efficiency metrics, making Rockets -spread and moneyline plays logical if you expect them to control tempo. Look for a moderately high total with both teams capable of scoring, especially if Houston maintains its pace.

Key player props to consider: Kevin Durant over points (he’s averaging 26.1 PPG), Alperen Şengün over rebounds/points, Trey Murphy III over points for the Pelicans if he stays hot, and Zion Williamson over points given his volume scoring role.

EPL—Aston Villa vs Everton, Jan 18, 11:30 PM ET

Villa (-170) have been among the league’s most consistent sides recently, boasting a long unbeaten run at home and scoring regularly, whereas Everton’s campaign has been inconsistent, with fewer wins and goals on the road.

Key markets to consider include Aston Villa to win, Over 2.5 goals (given Villa’s attacking output), and potentially Both Teams to Score (Yes) if Everton (+400 ML) can break down Villa’s defence, although head-to-head trends also support a tight, low-scoring home win.

Major props might include Ollie Watkins to score anytime for Villa and Over shots/expected goals by Villa attackers if you expect them to control play, while Everton’s attacking props are riskier given their struggles to convert chances.

