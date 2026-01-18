Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Rams vs Bears, NBA & Prediction Markets

On January 18, the NFL features the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Chicago Bears at 6:30 PM ET, while the NBA tips off with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2:30 PM ET.

Kalshi transforms every matchup into a tradable market.

Contracts up to $100.

On Kalshi, every prediction transforms into a tradable opportunity. Contracts are priced in cents to mirror probability—so 70¢ signals a 70% chance.

From NBA and NHL showdowns to politics and economics, Kalshi turns every real‑world forecast into a chance to win.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears, Jan 18, 6:30 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Chicago Bears in a somewhat lopsided-priced playoff matchup where Kalshi markets reflect the Rams as heavy favs, with a Rams win trading around the 66¢ range and the Bears at 38¢.

The Rams are rolling with Puca Nacua catching everything catchable and Strafford slinging the football, with the total hovering at 47.5, as bettors weigh offensive firepower against outdoor January conditions at Soldier Field.

Matthew Stafford’s playoff experience and the Rams’ explosive passing attack provide a clear edge if the game opens up, but Chicago’s ability to slow tempo, lean on defense, and capitalize on home-field advantage keeps them firmly alive. Strong Kalshi angles include Rams to win outright if efficiency wins out, or Bears to cover (49¢) and threaten an upset in a moderate-scoring, grind-it-out script.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan 18, 2:30 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-19) in a compelling interconference matchup featuring two teams trending upward with distinct identities.

OKC thrives on pace, ball movement, and perimeter pressure, using its athletic guards and switchable wings to create turnovers and easy points. Cleveland, by contrast, prefers a more methodical approach built on defensive discipline, interior presence, and efficient scoring in the half-court, making this a classic tempo-versus-control contest.

However, Cleveland’s ability to slow games down and protect the paint often makes them attractive against the spread, particularly if they can limit second-chance points and force OKC into half-court sets. Players may also want to watch live lines early—how quickly Cleveland establishes defensive control or how freely OKC scores in transition could signal which side holds value.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond the scoreboard—it’s about the forces shaping everyday life. From markets and politics to entertainment and cultural shifts, each contract ties directly to real outcomes. With simple Yes/No trades, Kalshi transforms predictions into opportunities, letting you turn insight into action across the headlines that matter most.

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (44%)

Keven Hassett (36%)

Next US Presidential Election Winner?

J.D. Vance (28%)

Gavin Newsom (19%)

Will the Supreme Court rule in favor of Trump’s tariffs?

Yes (32%)

No (69%)

Oscar nominations for Best Picture?

It was just an Accident (75%)

F1 (21%)

Every contract is a simple Yes/No, priced in cents to show probability—so 55¢ reflects a 55% chance. Winning contracts pay $1.

