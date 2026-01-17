theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Divisional Playoffs

Super Bowl hopefuls, the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos (-1.5), match up at 4:30pm EST at Mile High Stadium today in a Divisional Round Playoff game. The Bills opened as favorites, despite the Broncos being the top seed in the AFC and having a significant rest advantage.

With theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, deposit and risk $10+ on your first eligible sports bet, which could be on Bills vs Broncos, and get $100 in bonuses if your bet wins. Or, use the promo offer on the San Francisco 49ers vs the Seattle Seahawks (-7) game at 8:00pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

It’s simple and fast to claim theScore Bet promo code and get $100 in bonus bets. Just follow the steps below:

Promo open to theScore Bet users without an existing account in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV

Go to theScore Bet’s website by following the link here Then, download the mobile application and begin making an account Use the promo code GOALNEWS while signing up Then, deposit $10+ and stake $10+ on your first bet If the bet wins, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets ($100 total) The bets are only good for seven days Bonus bets are not withdrawable for cash value

Playing your theScore Bet promo code $100 bonus

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round - Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos - 1/17 4:30 PM EST

In search of another road playoff victory, the Buffalo Bills head to Mile High Stadium for a 4:30pm EST game against the Denver Broncos (-1.5), live on CBS. The Bills beat the Jaguars 27-24 on Sunday as QB Josh Allen (O/U 214.5 passing yards) accounted for three touchdowns.

Allen has been carrying the Bills, but he’s playing through three different injuries, and the Broncos' defense is unforgiving. Denver leads the NFL in sack rate and sacks per game. The Bills are also shorthanded, with just a few healthy wide receivers, and playing on short rest.

Meanwhile, Broncos QB Bo Nix could also make some plays with his feet, as the Bills strong pass defense could cause some broken plays. Nix is at +350 odds to pick up 40+ rushing yards for a third straight game, and he averaged 8.5 carries in the final two regular-season games.

I expect the Bills to struggle against a vicious Denver pass rush. Take the Broncos (-120) to get a ninth home win of the season.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round - San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - 1/17 8:00 PM EST

Tonight’s 8:00pm EST kickoff on FOX will be the third meeting of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks (-7). The difference now is that a spot in the NFC Championship Game is on the line.

Seattle won the most recent meeting, which was exactly two weeks ago, 13-3. The Niners also picked up a 17-13 victory over the Seahawks in Week 1.

Notably, the Seahawks have held the 49ers to 17 points or fewer in each of the last three meetings. With key Niners TE George Kittle out, the 49ers under 18.5 points (-105) looks attractive.

So too does under 45.5 points (-115). It’s hard to trust Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (O/U 238.5 passing yards) after a disastrous playoff debut with the Vikings last season. In that game, Darnold got sacked nine times and turned the ball over twice as the Vikings scored nine points.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code