Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Broncos vs Bills, NBA & NFL Playoff Prediction Markets

In the NFL, the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos at 4:30 PM ET, while the NBA brings a showdown between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET.

On Kalshi, every forecast becomes a tradable opportunity. Contracts are priced in cents to reflect probability—so 40¢ indicates a 40% chance. With real‑time, market‑driven pricing, your insights can be turned into trades instantly.

From NBA and NHL matchups to politics and economics, Kalshi makes every real-world prediction a chance to win.

NFL—Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos, Jan 17, 4:30 PM ET

The Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos in a tightly lined playoff matchup, with Denver installed as a slight favorite. Kalshi has a Broncos victory priced at around 55¢, while the Bills sit near 50¢, reflecting how evenly matched this contest is expected to be. Denver is favored by -2.5 points on the spread, and the total is set at 47.5 points.

Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability gives the Bills an edge in high-leverage moments, while Denver’s defense and balanced offense keep them competitive, especially at home and with Bo Nix calling the shots. Sound predictions include Denver to win straight or cover, while the over is in play if Allen and the Bills’ offense can force Denver into a faster-paced game script.

NBA—Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons, Jan 17, 7:30 PM ET

The Detroit Pistons enter this matchup as firm favorites at home after a strong 28-10 season start. The Indiana Pacers struggle at 9-31, particularly on the road (2-16), making a Detroit victory (83¢) and cover likely, given form and records.

The Pistons’ offense outpaces Indiana’s scoring by a significant margin, and Detroit has already taken both earlier season meetings in the head-to-head series, outscoring the Pacers by double digits. Expect a higher-scoring game given both teams’ tendencies, with the Pistons to win straight up and the total points leaning over, especially if Detroit pushes tempo and Indiana’s defense can’t contain them.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports—it’s about the events shaping the world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, every market is tied to real outcomes. With straightforward ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ contracts, Kalshi turns predictions into tradable opportunities, empowering you to put your insights to work across the headlines that matter most.

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (44%)

Keven Hassett (36%)

Democratic nominee for President in 2028?

Gavin Newsom (34%)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (10%)

Will the Supreme Court rule in favor of Trump’s tariffs?

Yes (32%)

No (69%)

Oscar nominations for Best Picture?

It was just an Accident (75%)

F1 (21%)

Kalshi makes trading real-world events easy and engaging. Each contract is a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ priced in cents to reflect probability—so 55¢ signals a 55% chance. Winning contracts pay $1, with profits shown clearly after fees for full transparency.

Watch live prices shift in real time and explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections for opportunities across sports, politics, economics, and global news. From NBA clashes and NFL matchups to breaking headlines, Kalshi transforms the world’s biggest stories into tradable markets.

