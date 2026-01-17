Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Bills vs Broncos, NBA, & NHL

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS to claim up to $2,000 in FanCash—redeemable for bonus bets and authentic team merchandise. Whether it’s NFL, NBA, or EPL, every bet brings added rewards, turning every matchup into an even bigger thrill.

January 17 is packed with thrilling sports action as the Buffalo Bills face off against the Denver Broncos in the NFL at 4:30 PM ET, the Utah Jazz battle the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA at 5:00 PM ET.

NFL—Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos, Jan 17, 4:30 PM ET

This matchup profiles as a close game, with markets tight across the board and value centered on volume and game flow. Denver is a slight favorite on Fanatics at -115, with the total sitting around 46.5 (-110 both sides), pushing bettors toward first-half and defensive game props.

Josh Allen props headline the board, with over 235.5 passing yards (-110), over 36.5 rushing yards (-115), and an anytime TD (+110), drawing attention due to his playoff usage, while James Cook over 88.5 rushing yards (-110) fits a balanced Bills attack.

On the Denver side, bettors are leaning conservative with Bo Nix under 228.5 passing yards (-110) but showing interest in mobility via over 22.5 rushing yards (-115). Javonte Williams over 64.5 rushing yards (-110) aligns with a home, ball-control script. Game props such as first-half under 23.5 (-110) and total sacks over 5.5 (+105) reflect expectations of a physical, defense-led playoff contest rather than a shootout.

NBA—Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks, Jan 17, 5:00 PM ET

This game has close moneyline and spread markets, with Dallas slightly favored, and Fanatics lists totals around 236.5 points, creating room for both over/under plays.

Key player prop lines to watch include Brice Sensabaugh Over 15.5 points (-108) and Keyonte George Over 23.5 points (-127) for Utah. Naji Marshall’s (DAL) points prop sits around Over/Under 19.5 (-110/+120), and his rebounding/assists lines offer alternate angles.

These volume-based props and game total outcomes are attractive in a matchup where both offenses can produce, but rotations and pace will drive opportunities.

EPL—Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Jan 17, 10:30 PM ET

Arsenal come into this Premier League clash as clear favorites with moneyline odds around Arsenal -185 / Draw +330 / Nottingham Forest +475, while the total goals line sits near O/U 2.5 at about -110 both ways, pointing to expectations of a moderately scoring affair rather than a goal fest.

Goalscorer props like Callum Hudson-Odoi Anytime +550 could offer boosted value on the Forest side, while Arsenal contributors (e.g., Declan Rice or Leandro Trossard) often see modest anytime scorer pricing in these fixtures.

Other markets gaining traction include Under 5.5 Arsenal corners, Over 1.5 shots on target for Bukayo Sak, and half-time goal timing props, all shaped by Arsenal’s superior xG and Forest’s disciplined home defense.

