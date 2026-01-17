BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Playoffs: Bills vs Broncos, 49ers vs Seahawks

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head west for a 4:30pm EST NFL Divisional Playoff game against the Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Mile High. Last Sunday, Allen led the Bills to a 27-24 win over the Jaguars, but the Broncos went 8-1 at home during the regular season.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round - Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos - 1/17 4:30 PM ET

In a 4:30pm EST NFL playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High, the Buffalo Bills meet the Denver Broncos (-1.5), the top-seeded team in the AFC. Today’s game will be televised live on CBS.

Broncos QB Bo Nix (O/U 215.5 passing yards) averaged 8.5 carries in the final two games of the regular season. He picked up 42+ rushing yards in both games, and he may need to make some plays with his legs today.

The Bills have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, and one of the worst run defenses. If passing plays break down, expect some scrambles and 25+ rushing yards (+115) from Nix.

While Bills QB Josh Allen (O/U 210.5 passing yards) carried the offense in Buffalo’s 27-24 road victory over the Jaguars last Sunday, that’ll be more difficult today. Two more Bills’ receivers (Gabe Davis, Tyrell Shavers) suffered season-ending injuries.

Allen is also banged up himself with three different minor injuries. Add in the fact that the Broncos, who were 8-1 at home in the regular season, managed more sacks than any other team, and it’s easy to see the Bills’ run ending here.

Take the Broncos (-118) to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2015.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round - San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - 1/17 8:00 PM ET

The second and final NFL playoff game of the night is yet another meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks (-7) at 8:00pm ET on FOX. These teams split their regular-season games, and this one will be at Lumen Field in Seattle.

When these teams met in Week 18, the Seahawks picked up a gritty 13-3 victory. Seattle, the #1 seed in the NFC, allowed the fewest points in the league during the regular season, and ranked first in defensive DVOA.

So, it’s not entirely shocking that the two previous meetings this season averaged just 23 points. Under 45 points (-110) is my favorite pick for this one.

The 49ers have also failed to score more than 17 points in any of their previous three games against the Seahawks. With Niners TE George Kittle out with an Achilles tear, you can also take the 49ers under 17.5 points at -120.

