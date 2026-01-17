bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for 49ers vs Seahawks, NBA & EPL

In the evening, the NBA heats up with the Boston Celtics facing the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET, followed by an NFL clash under the lights as the San Francisco 49ers battle the Seattle Seahawks at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL—San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, Jan 17, 8:00 PM ET

Seattle (-330) has the top-ranked scoring defense in the entire NFL, led by defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and will look to keep the 49ers offense quiet just as they did in their last meeting in the regular season, which Seattle won 13-3. Expect a low-scoring game in this one, and lean under 45.0 (-110) on the total game points.

After losing six-time Pro Bowler George Kittle to a season-ending Achilles rupture, the 49ers (+265) will look to continue their season and reach the NFC championship game. Expect Brock Purdy to spread the wealth all around without the star tightening. Sam Darnold, the Seahawks QB, is also questionable with an oblique injury.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks, Jan 17, 7:30 PM ET

The Celtics (25-15) enter as heavy favorites against the Hawks (20-23), while the total points line is typically in the O/U 238.5 range, setting the stage for both pace and defense angles.

Key player props include Jaylen Brown Over 28.5 points, reflecting his usage and matchup advantage, Derrick White Over 23.5 points, and Nemias Queeta Over 10.5 rebounds, given Boston’s need for interior boards.

For Atlanta, Jalen Johnson Over 26.5 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 18.5 points are popular, while Hawks team assists Over ~21.5can capture their ball-movement tempo. Game props like first-quarter points Over ~57.5 and Celtics margin Over 8.5 reflect expectations of a fast start by Boston, and alternate lines on three-pointers made for both squads offer value depending on how lineups are deployed.

EPL—Manchester United vs Manchester City, Jan 17, 7:30 AM ET

Manchester United host Manchester City in a high-stakes Manchester Derby, with City entering as deserved favorites thanks to superior form and depth. Pep Guardiola’s side continues to dominate possession and chance creation, making a City win the most logical angle, while United’s inconsistency and defensive lapses remain a concern despite the home-field boost at Old Trafford.

Goals markets are appealing in this fixture—Over 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score both carry value given City’s attacking firepower and United’s tendency to find chances in big matches.

Player props also stand out, particularly Erling Haaland anytime goal or shots on target, while Bruno Fernandes shots or goal involvement could appeal if backing a United response. Overall, City to win with goals on the board shapes up as the strongest betting lean in this derby.

