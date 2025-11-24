Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $120 in Bonuses for MNF Panthers vs 49ers, NBA & MLS Playoffs

Manchester United aims to secure three points against Everton. The Panthers and 49ers play a crucial Monday Night Football game to stay in the NFC playoff hunt. The Suns will host the Rockets without Kevin Durant.

Matches featuring Man U have been enjoyable, with eight out of eleven exceeding scoring expectations. Monday Night Football should be exciting, too, as both teams are optimistic about their passing games. With KD absent, Alperin Sengun is poised to lead the Rockets’ offense.

Let’s get things rolling this Monday night, all the way across the pond, as Manchester United takes on Everton. United is riding a five-game unbeaten streak and comes in as the favorite, and I’ve got an idea where at least one of the scores is coming from.

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals in his last five meetings with Everton, and he will do it again. On the Everton side, Jack Grealish leads the EPL with 2.48 expected assists per game and has tallied five assists in his last 11 matches. I like Grealish to notch another assist here, especially since he’s put up three assists in his last five games on the road.

Back stateside, it’s Monday Night Football with the Panthers taking on the 49ers. This one could turn into a shootout, as both offenses have been lighting it up and the defenses showing plenty of cracks.

Keeping that in mind, I’m backing Brock Purdy to throw for over 250 yards; he’s done it in two of his last three starts. In last week’s blowout win over the Cardinals, he stopped at 200, but that was mostly clock management in the fourth. Looking back to last season, Purdy hit 250+ passing yards in five of his last seven games.

Jauan Jennings has surpassed 44.5 receiving yards in three of his last four outings, so I like him to get over that hurdle again. I’m also liking Rico Dowdle for more than 16.5 receiving yards; the 49ers are allowing the most catches (5.5) and second-most targets (6.9) per game to RBs, so if the Panthers are playing from behind, Dowdle should easily hit that number.

In the NBA, the Rockets’ size has been a real challenge for opposing guards, so I’m projecting Devin Booker to score less than 27.5 points tonight.

With Kevin Durant still out for Houston, Alperen Sengun steps up as the guy to fill the stat sheet. I’m taking Sengun to rack up more than 41.5 PRA in Phoenix.

