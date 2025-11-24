BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football, EPL & NBA

Apply the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX during sign-up and get your stake back, up to $1500, if your first bet loses. That’s plenty of bonus bets to use on tonight’s Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers (-7) Monday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

In the Northwest of England, Manchester United also take on Everton in a Premier League game at 3:00pm EST. Two Eastern Conference teams above .500 also meet in the NBA at 7:00pm EST when the Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Below, you’ll find out how to use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1500 in sports bonuses:

New players in the following states may use the BetMGM bonus code: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Start off by following the link to BetMGM’s website Once there, start creating an account and enter the bonus code GOALMAX Then, deposit $10 or more to stay qualified for the promotion On your first sports bet, risk up to $1500 If this bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake back as bonus bets These bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and you have seven days to use them before they expire

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

On Monday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers (6-5) head west for a game against the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) at 8:15pm EST on ESPN. With quarterback Brock Purdy back, the 49ers (-7.5) scored a season-high 41 points in a Week 11 win against the Cardinals.

Carolina’s offense was humming in a 30-27 overtime win at the Falcons, and over 49.5 points (-110) is a good bet. The 49ers have struggled against the pass all season long, and it could be tough for them to pull away.

On a three-game road winning streak, the Panthers (+7.5) should keep this one close and cover the spread.

Heading into today’s Premier League match against Everton at 3:00pm EST on USA Network, Manchester United (-140) are on a five-game unbeaten run. With United striker Benjamin Sesko out, Matheus Cunha (+190 anytime goalscorer) should lead the line.

United have beaten Everton at Old Trafford four times in a row, in all competitions. Everton’s last road win against Man United was in 2013, and the Red Devils should manage to grab all three points here as well.

Everton have conceded twice in three of five road matches this season, and Man United over 1.5 goals (-140) is another solid pick.

Tonight, at 7:00pm EST, the Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) head on the road to face the Toronto Raptors in an NBA game on Peacock. The Raptors are on a seven-game winning streak and have already beaten the Cavs twice this season.

With RJ Barrett out for Toronto (+115), Gradey Dick (O/U 8.5 points) is in line for more minutes. If Jarrett Allen can’t suit up for the Cavs due to a finger injury, the Raptors (+2.5) should be able to cover and potentially extend their winning streak.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.