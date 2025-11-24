Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NFL MNF, Premier League & NBA

You can get up to $2000 back in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and betting on eligible markets for 10 straight days. Tonight, start with the Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

In the Premier League, Manchester United will look to extend their home winning streak to five games when they take on Everton at 3:00pm EST. The Toronto Raptors also host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 7:00pm EST NBA tip-off.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The following steps detail how you can earn up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Offer applies to new users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Click the link and scan the QR code to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Then, enter the promo code GOALBONUS while making an account On the same day, add the promo to your betslip and stake $1+ on a market with -500 odds or longer You can repeat this offer during each of the next nine days, but only one bet qualifies for the promotion each day After ten days are up, you’ll get your stake back up to $200 in FanCash for each bet that qualifies for the promo and settles as a loss Use FanCash to bet, but be aware that you cannot withdraw it for cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Tonight on Monday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) are going for back-to-back wins for the first time since Week 3 when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Levi’s Stadium at 8:15pm EST (ESPN).

Panthers QB Bryce Young (O/U 205.5 passing yards) had the best game of his career last Sunday against the Falcons. Young threw for 448 yards and three TDs in an overtime win, and he could have success against a 49ers defense allowing 249.1 passing yards per game.

The Panthers are also on a three-game road winning streak and have covered in four of their last five road games. Take the points on the Panthers (-115).

Manchester United (-135) have won five of their last six games against Everton (+375) in the Premier League ahead of their 3:00pm EST meeting (USA Network). On their four-game home winning streak in the Premier League, United have averaged 2.8 goals.

Even without striker Benjamin Sesko, United should create chances, and Matheus Cunha (+165 to score) likely starts up front. Everton have conceded two goals in three of their five EPL road games this season. Bet on United to win and score over 1.5 goals at even SGP odds.

Then, at 7:00pm EST in the NBA, the Toronto Raptors (12-5) are going for a third win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers (12-6). Raptors G/F RJ Barrett is out, meaning Gradey Dick (O/U 8.5 points) should start.

Dick hasn’t scored in double digits in any of his last three games against the Cavs. Still, Cavs center Jarrett Allen is doubtful with a finger injury, and the Raptors (+2.5) could exploit their lack of an inside presence. Go with Toronto to cover at -110 odds.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

