Panthers vs 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - Monday Night Football Nov 24th

Since starting the season 0-2, the Carolina Panthers (+300) are 6-3 and have won three straight road games. Can they make it four in a row tonight when they take on the San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) on Monday Night Football?

Panthers vs 49ers Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 11/24

Bryce Young Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +120

Over 49.5 Points @ -110

Panthers +7.5 @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Panthers vs 49ers Odds

Spread: 49ers -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Panthers (+300), 49ers (-375)

Total: O/U 49.5 (-110)

Panthers vs 49ers Picks

Young Star - Bryce Young Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+120)

Second-year Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had the best game of his career in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Before the game, the Falcons had allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL. Then, Young completed 31 of 45 passes for 448 yards and three TDs.

Carolina picked up a 30-27 overtime win, and Young and the Panthers are now going up against a 49ers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in success rate. The 49ers also rank 28th in opponent passing yards per game and 27th in opponent passing TDs per game.

All of that’s to say that Young could continue his momentum tonight and have another big game. He’s thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of his last six games, and the Panthers won’t face many teams worse against the pass than the 49ers.

Bet on Young over 1.5 passing TDs tonight (+120).

Panthers vs 49ers Prediction 1: Bryce Young Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +120

Monday Night Fireworks - Over 49.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy missed six games in a row with a turf toe injury before returning in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. In his return to action, Purdy completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

The Niners also scored 41 points, which is their most all season. Niners RB Christian McCaffrey also leads the league in yards from scrimmage, and the Panthers have struggled defensively against receiving backs this season.

Over the last four games, the 49ers have allowed 28.5 points per game. The Panthers, with Young and RB Rico Dowdle, can cause the 49ers some fits. Expect both teams to put a fair few points on the board and bet on over 49.5 points (-110).

Panthers vs 49ers Prediction 2: Over 49.5 Points @ -110

Panthers Punishing Naysayers - Panthers +7.5 (-115)

Consistency has been a problem for the San Francisco 49ers this season. After winning their first three games, they’ve alternated losses and wins for the last eight weeks. They’ve covered the spread just once in four home games this season and are 2-2 SU at Levi’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have covered the spread in four of their six road games this season, with three SU wins in a row away from home. While the Niners could certainly have some offensive success today, their defense isn’t good enough to blow the Panthers away.

Carolina isn’t a sexy pick, but they’re usually a tough team to beat. They opened up as 13.5-point underdogs at Lambeau against the Packers in Week 9 and came away with a win. Take the points on the Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Panthers vs 49ers Prediction 3: Panthers +7.5 @ -115

Panthers vs 49ers Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Address: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t won consecutive games since Week 3. Having QB Brock Purdy back should help them, but their opponents on Monday Night Football, the Carolina Panthers, haven’t lost on the road since September.