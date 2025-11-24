bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Panthers vs 49ers, EPL, & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $150 in bonuses for Manchester United vs Everton at 3 pm ET, the San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers at 8:15 pm ET, and the Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets at 9:30 pm ET.

Manchester United looks to come off the international break hot at home against Everton. Monday Night Football boats two NFC Playoff hopefuls, the Panthers and 49ers, squaring off in Santa Clara. On the NBA hardwood, the Rockets will be without Kevin Durant when they face the Suns.

The first of our Monday Night Football (Futbol) contests takes place across the pond, as we’ll kick things off with Manchester United vs Everton. As the favorite (-135), United is on a five-match unbeaten run, looking to make a push into the Top-4. I like them to get the 90-minute win and keep this solid footing.

Bruno Fernandes has scored three times in his last five meetings against Everton, so I’m taking him to score an anytime goal (+175). Jack Grealish is leading the EPL with 2.48 expected assists per game, and he has five helpers over his last 11 matches. Let’s take Grealish to notch an assist (+450) tonight, as he has three of them in his last five away matches.

Back to the States for MNF, we’ll see the Panthers at 49ers. I do like the over on 49.5 points (-110), considering both teams have been quite efficient on offense, and very shaky on defense.

Brock Purdy will pass for 250+ (-135), just as he’s done in two of his three games this season. Last week, Purdy only threw for 200 yards, but San Francisco took the foot off the gas in the fourth. Dating back to last season, Purdy has 250+ in five of his last seven starts.

Jauan Jennings has gone over 44.5 receiving yards (-115) in three of his last four games, so look for him to do it again. Also, Rico Dowdle has a very optimistic outlook catching the ball tonight, as the 49ers are allowing the most catches per game (5.5) and second-most targets (6.9) to the RB position. Take him to go 16.5 receiving yards (-115).

On the NBA hardwood, we’ll see the Rockets at Suns. Houston’s length has been an issue for opposing backcourts, so I’m expecting Devin Booker to struggle and go under 27.5 points (-110) tonight.

Kevin Durant remains out for the Rockets, so Alperen Sengun should feast all over the stat sheet. Take Sengun to go over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115).

