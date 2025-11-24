Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonus Entries for NFL Monday Night Football, EPL & NBA

The underdog promo code, GOALBONUS, offers up to $100 in bonues entries, as the Panthers and 49ers find themselves in a must-win game on Monday Night Football to keep pace in the NFC Playoff race. In the desert, the Suns host the Rockets, who will be without Kevin Durant.

The matches have been fun with Man U involved, as eight of the 11 has finished above scoring expectations. We’ll have some fun on MNF as both teams have some optimism attached to their respective passing game. Without KD, Alperin Sengun is ready to take full control of the Rockets’ offense.

Let’s kick off this Monday night across the pond, where Manchester United will face Everton. Coming in unbeaten in five straight matches, United is the expected winner tonight, so we’ll start our build with them.

Bruno Fernandes has found the back of the net three times in his last five matchups against Everton, and he’s my top choice to do it again tonight. For Everton, Jack Grealish is the top man in the EPL with an average of 2.48 expected assists per game, and he’s racked up five of them over his last 11 appearances. Let’s take Grealish to add another assist, especially since he’s managed three in his last five away games.

Welcome back to the U.S., where you will be treated to a MNF matchup of the Panthers at 49ers. This could wind up being a high-scoring affair, as both squads have been firing on all cylinders offensively and have shown some weaknesses on defense.

Given that outlook, I like Brock Purdy to throw for more than 250 yards, just as he’s done in two of his last three starts. He only threw for 200 last week, but the 49ers were just trying to run out the clock in the fourth quarter. If you go back to last season, Purdy has thrown for 250+ in five of them.

Jauan Jennings has topped 44.5 receiving yards (-115) in three of his last four outings, so I expect him to clear that mark again. I also like Rico Dowdle to have more than 16.5 receiving yards. San Francisco is giving up the most receptions per game (5.5) and the second-most targets (6.9) to RBs, and this mark should be especially easy to hit if the Panthers are trailing throughout the night.

In the NBA, the Rockets’ size has been giving opposing guards trouble, so I expect Devin Booker to finish under 27.5 points tonight.

With Kevin Durant still sidelined for Houston, Alperen Sengun is in a great spot to fill up the stat sheet. I’m taking Sengun to go accumulate more than 41.5 PRA.

