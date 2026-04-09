How to bet on Crystal Palace amid their unbeaten run

Oliver Glasner has made the FA Cup holders very tough to beat. With their defence holding firm, how long will that continue?

Crystal Palace Markets Odds To win or draw vs Liverpool -118 To concede under 1.5 goals vs Liverpool -111 To finish in the Premier League top six +500

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Palace unbeaten in 17

Crystal Palace rightly earned plenty of praise last season following their stunning run to FA Cup glory. They produced some excellent performances in that competition, beating Aston Villa and Man City at Wembley to win their first major trophy.

They showed an ability to rise to the big occasion last season. This campaign has been all about consistency. The South Londoners are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions. That suggests Oliver Glasner’s side has evolved into one that can adapt to almost any situation.

While it's too early to judge how badly they will miss Eberechi Eze, Palace have recruited well. New signings Christantus Uche and Yeremy Pino fit well in Palace’s style of play. Both should contribute more goals and assists once settled.

At the back, they also continue to excel. The FA Cup holders boast the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season, with only two goals conceded in five matches. An xGD (expected goals difference) of +3.7 is also the second-best record in the division. The decision to keep Marc Guehi has worked out well.

Can the Eagles stun the Reds again?

Since their golden day in May, Crystal Palace have returned to Wembley and beaten another giant of the English game. They saw off Liverpool on penalties to lift the Community Shield after a 2-2 draw in August.

They face the defending Premier League champions again this weekend at Selhurst Park. With the Reds having won all seven competitive fixtures since the last meeting, it’s shaping up to be a big test of the credentials of both teams.

Palace boast an impressive recent record against the Merseyside club. They’ve only lost two of the last seven meetings overall. Premier League encounters have typically been tight, with five of the last six producing two goals or fewer.

Liverpool are given an implied probability of around 52% of scoring under 1.5 goals in Saturday’s meeting. That bet has landed in five of the last six league clashes between the sides. It could offer value again this weekend, especially with the visitors missing their in-form forward Hugo Ekitike due to suspension.

Looking beyond that game, Palace’s new-found consistency suggests they could be more than just a strong cup team this season. With Aston Villa and Newcastle struggling, they could be an outside bet for a top six finish.

Glasner’s side are currently given around a 16% chance of finishing in the top six in the Premier League. Those odds will almost certainly shorten if they can extend their unbeaten run past this weekend.