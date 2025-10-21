Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Predictions: Narrow away win for Les Parisiens

Leverkusen face defending champions PSG on Tuesday, aiming to avoid their first three-game winless streak at this stage of the UCL since 2016.

Best Predictions for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG

Tie @ +330 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +140 with bet365

Goncalo Ramos anytime goalscorer @+480 with bet365

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

PSG to take the lead after a cagey first half

Leverkusen are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, while PSG are unbeaten in their last four games. Leverkusen have also scored first in their last five games, while PSG have scored first in eight of their last ten competitive games.

Therefore, it seems like Tuesday night’s game will be a case of who blinks first. A cagey opening 45 minutes is likely. The hosts are keen to keep PSG at arm’s length, while PSG take some time to hit their stride.

Luis Enrique’s men should find the breakthrough eventually, however. The betting markets believe there’s only a 21.05% chance of the game being level at the interval and PSG going on to win in the second period.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Prediction 1: Tie @ +330 with bet365

Injuries point to a low-scoring affair&

Dembele is still nowhere near 100% fitness after his recent hamstring issues. Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves are both likely to miss Tuesday’s game.

Enrique has stressed he won’t risk his recovering players, so we expect a makeshift midfield for the visitors. Marquinhos is also nursing a thigh injury.

Leverkusen also have first-team players sidelined through injury. The likes of Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah and Exequiel Palacios are all sidelined. Fitness tests are also expected for Axel Tape-Kobrissa and Patrick Schick.

Given the lack of cohesion on both sides, there’s value in backing under 2.5 goals here. That’s despite PSG averaging three goals per game, and Leverkusen also hitting three per match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals@ +140 with bet365

Ramos to be PSG’s match-winner

Although Goncalo Ramos has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1, the Portuguese forward has scored two in two games in the UCL.

The betting markets are giving him a probability of 41.67% to score any time. This seems to be the value bet of our trio of Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG predictions, especially with Dembele still sidelined.

With Doue and Barcola supporting him, Ramos should get plenty of chances on Tuesday evening. Barcola himself could also be a decent shout to score any time, having struck four goals in his first seven Ligue 1 games in 25/26.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Bet 3: Goncalo Ramos anytime goalscorer@+480 with bet365

Leverkusen face defending champions PSG on Tuesday, aiming to avoid their first three-game winless streak at this stage of the UCL since 2016.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 PSG

Goalscorers prediction – Bayer Leverkusen: N/A – PSG: Goncalo Ramos

Defending Champions League winners PSG travel to Leverkusen to take on Kasper Hjulmand’s side on Tuesday night. Les Parisiens hold a 100% record so far in the League Phase, including a stunning 2-1 win over Barcelona, despite missing several key players.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions since Hjulmand took charge after the sudden departure of Erik ten Hag. Leverkusen have won back-to-back league games, including their latest 4-3 win at Mainz on Saturday.

This competition is one that PSG have thrived in for some time. They are undefeated in their last 14 UCL games and have won their last five on the spin. Luis Enrique’s men will likely be without the likes of Dembele, Ruiz and Neves for the trip to Leverkusen. However, Desire Doue could be in line for a start.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Arthur, Andrich, Belocian, Bade, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo, Poku, Maza, Kofane

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Mendes, Hakimi, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Kang-in, Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Barcola, Ramos