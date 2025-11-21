How to watch Nice vs Marseille French Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's an anniversary that smells like gunpowder. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its "Populaire Sud" stand, OGC Nice welcomes its historic rival, Olympique de Marseille, this Friday evening. But the party will be without guests: Marseille supporters are banned from travelling by ministerial decree. In an Allianz Riviera stadium that promises to be electric and entirely devoted to Nice, this southern derby goes beyond the realm of sport.

Nice, crisis before the party?

Le Gym comes into this match with its morale at rock bottom. Beaten three times in a row, the Aiglons are going through a worrying period of turbulence. Franck Haise, "very disappointed" with his team's performance, is looking for solutions, especially as his captain and defensive leader, Dante, is out of action. To avoid spoiling the party for the ultras, who will be wearing a special collector's jersey, the Gym must regain its pride against its arch-rival.

OM launches its assault on the throne

Opposite them, OM arrive with confidence and a burning ambition. With the best attack in the league (28 goals), led by the unstoppable Mason Greenwood, Roberto De Zerbi's team can provisionally take the lead in Ligue 1 if they win. Boosted by the return of defensive stalwart Leonardo Balerdi, Marseille, unbeaten in three games, will be looking to capitalise on Nice's nervousness to strike a major blow, even without their travelling crowd.

Recent history favours Nice

While the current momentum favours OM, recent history smiles on Nice, who have won their last two home games against Marseille without conceding a goal. In this particular context, where the passion of the stands will try to make up for the sporting gap, this 100th Ligue 1 derby promises to be electric.

Which channel can I watch the Nice vs Marseille match on?

The match between Nice and Marseille will be broadcast on beIN Sport Connect here in the USA. The channel is available to stream on services like Fubo and Fanatiz. Fubo offer a free five day trial of their service. Fanatiz subscriptions start at $9.99 per month.

Nice vs Marseille match schedule and venue

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Allianz Riviera

The match between Nice and Marseille will take place at the Allianz Riviera stadium this Friday at 14:45 Eastern Time.

Team information and line-ups

Information about Nice

Nice has to cope with a series of major absences in its defensive line. Already without Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem, both victims of cruciate ligament ruptures, Le Gym will also have to do without Moise Bombito, who has a lower leg injury. Added to these absences is that of Dante, whose persistent knee pain has kept him off the pitch for a month. The Nice captain, a true leader in the dressing room, is sorely missed by a team in search of stability and direction.

This accumulation of injuries has weakened a team already in doubt after an inconsistent start to the season. Without his usual centre-backs, Franck Haise has had to readjust his defensive line-up and redistribute the armband, without finding the desired balance. Dante's absence weighs particularly heavily on the first restart, with the Brazilian's experience and technical mastery lacking at key moments.

Up front, Mohamed-Ali Cho remains one of the few sources of satisfaction: after scoring against Metz before the break, the striker reminded everyone that he can bring speed and power to the game. But against OM, Nice will above all have to find solutions in a severely depleted defence.

Information about the OM team

As they prepare for a tricky trip to Nice, Olympique de Marseille are gradually regaining some strength. Leo Balerdi has resumed training with the squad after his calf injury and seems well on his way to rejoining the team. Conversely, Amir Murillo picked up a thigh injury during his time with the national team, without even playing, and will miss the match. The same goes for Nayef Aguerd, who suffered from groin pain and returned prematurely from Morocco: the central defender is already out of action, and his return remains uncertain as the Africa Cup of Nations approaches.

Further up the pitch, Amine Gouiri is continuing his rehabilitation in Qatar after his shoulder operation and is not expected to return before January, while Hamed Junior Traoré remains sidelined with persistent thigh pain. Facundo Medina hopes to return to competition in December.

There is some good news, however: Timothy Weah and Geoffrey Kondogbia have taken advantage of the break to complete a full training programme and should be back to full fitness soon, while Ruben Blanco and Bilal Nadir are also nearing a return. OM will therefore travel to Nice with a stronger squad... but still far from complete.

