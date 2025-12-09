How to watch Monaco vs Galatasaray Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally and published by French soccer correspondent Naim Beneddra for GOAL France

It's a match that smells of gunpowder and danger. On Tuesday evening at the Stade Louis-II, AS Monaco will be playing for survival in the Champions League against an ambitious Galatasaray side. But the battle looks uneven: with a shaky defence and still without Eric Dier, the Principality's team must face one of the most formidable attacks in Europe, led by the unstoppable Victor Osimhen.

The impossible duel: Osimhen against a ghost defence

The statistics are frightening. Second-highest scorer in the competition with six goals, as well as a decisive bicycle kick this weekend against Samsunspor in the Super Lig, Victor Osimhen is walking on water. Opposite him, Sébastien Pocognoli will have to cobble together an unprecedented and inexperienced defence. How can the Nigerian striker be stopped with a decimated back line? This is the impossible equation that the Belgian coach will have to solve to avoid disaster.

Galatasaray, ambition worth €175 million

The Turkish club makes no secret of its ambitions. With a giant €175 million summer transfer window (Osimhen, Sané, Gündoğan...), Galatasaray has built a team to shine on the continental stage. Despite a recent setback against Union Saint-Gilloise, the Istanbul side arrive on The Rock with the firm intention of securing their ticket to the next round and proving that their XXL project is credible.

The absolute priority for Monaco

For Monaco, currently 23rd and on the verge of elimination, defeat is not an option. After a frustrating draw in Paphos, anything less than a win would greatly compromise their chances of qualification. In this context of absolute urgency, Les Monegasques will have to surpass themselves and hope that their attack, led by Akliouche and Minamino, can rise to the challenge posed by their Turkish opponents.

Monaco vs Galatasaray match schedule and venue

Champions League - Champions League Stade Louis II, Monaco

The match between AS Monaco and Galatasaray will take place on Tuesday evening, 9 December, at 9 pm French time at the Stade Louis II. In the United States, kick-off will be at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time / 12 noon Pacific Standard Time

Team information and line-ups

Information about the Monaco team

Monaco will still have to do without Eric Dier, who is suffering from a calf injury and will miss the visit of Galatasaray. Thilo Kehrer and Christian Mawissa, who were absent from Monaco's recent league match, are expected to return to the Monaco starting line-up. Two key players, Aleksandr Golovin and Mohammed Salisu, will also have to be careful: another booking would see them miss the next European match.

In attack, however, ASM are in good shape. Takumi Minamino remains in fine form, having scored twice in his last three appearances, while Folarin Balogun is back on the scoresheet with his second goal in the competition.

Pocognoli is likely to stick with his current attacking trio, relying on Minamino and Balogun's ability to make an impact in a match where every detail will count.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray arrive in the Principality weakened. Enes Buyuk is likely to miss the game with a shoulder injury, while Ismail Jakobs and Wilfried Singo remain doubtful with calf and hamstring injuries respectively. Kaan Ayhan could also be ruled out with a groin injury.

Okan Buruk's squad will also be without three players who are suspended: Arda Unyay, Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci, all of whom are serving bans for this fifth European matchday. Despite these significant absences, the Istanbul club can count on Victor Osimhen, who is in great form: six goals in his last three Champions League matches, including a hat-trick away from home. The Nigerian striker will once again be the main offensive threat against Monaco.

The form of the two teams

Head-to-head record

ASM Last 2 matches GAL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Monaco 4 - 2 Galatasaray

Galatasaray 3 - 2 Monaco 6 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

