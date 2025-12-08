How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off-time

This article was originally written and published by French soccer correspondent Naim Beneddra for GOAL France.

Paris Saint-Germain face a perilous away trip on Wednesday evening. Sitting comfortably in second place in the league, the European champions travel to the "cathedral" of San Mamés to take on Athletic Bilbao. While PSG seem untouchable in attack after their 5-0 thrashing of Rennes, the real challenge lies at the back: Luis Enrique must solve an unprecedented defensive conundrum to contain the Basque fury.

A decimated Parisian defence in need of reinvention

This is the issue that is causing concern: who will play in defence? With Lucas Hernandez suspended, Achraf Hakimi injured and Nuno Mendes uncertain, the Parisian flanks are depleted. The Spanish coach will have to improvise, perhaps by bringing in young players or repositioning key players. This potential weakness is compounded by the likely absence of Ousmane Dembélé, who is ill, and the uncertainty surrounding goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. Fortunately, the return of Désiré Doué offers an additional attacking option.

Bilbao, with their backs against the wall

Opposite them, Athletic Bilbao has no choice. Ranked 27th in the standings, the Basques are virtually eliminated and must win to have any hope of reaching the play-offs. Galvanised by their recent prestigious victory over Atlético Madrid, Ernesto Valverde's men will be counting on their passionate fans to help them upset the Parisian giants. But they too will have to cope without their defensive leader, Aymeric Laporte, who is injured.

A test of character for the champions.

This match is therefore a test of character for Paris. Facing a team playing for its European life in a hostile atmosphere, PSG will have to show that it can still adapt and endure. A victory would bring the Parisians considerably closer to direct qualification for the round of 16, confirming their status as favourites despite the headwinds.

Match schedule and location Athletic Bilbao - Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League - Champions League San Mames

The match between Athletic Bilbao and PSG will take place on Wednesday 10 December at 9 p.m. French time at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Team information and line-ups

Information about Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao has to cope with a decimated defence. Aitor Paredes is suspended, while Yeray Álvarez is still serving his lengthy ban for failing a doping test. The injury list remains long, with Robert Navarro, Beñat Prados, Unai Egiluz, Maroan Sannadi and Iñaki Williams all unavailable. Aymeric Laporte has been added to the list after his injury against Atlético, another blow for Ernesto Valverde. In attack, Nico Williams will be available and remains the Basques' most dangerous weapon ahead of PSG's visit.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG travel to Bilbao with several major uncertainties. Lucas Hernandez is suspended after his sending-off against Tottenham, while Achraf Hakimi remains unavailable. Lucas Chevalier, still suffering from an ankle injury, is likely to be ruled out, meaning Matvey Safonov is set to make his second consecutive start.

Ousmane Dembélé, who is suffering from flu-like symptoms and missed training on Monday, remains very doubtful for this European trip. Nuno Mendes, Lucas Beraldo and Renato Bellucci Marin are still to be assessed. If Dembélé is unavailable, Bradley Barcola could start as a false nine in an attacking line-up where Luis Enrique still has several options. The only good news concerns Desire Doué, who was able to train normally and should make the trip to the Basque Country.

The form of the two teams

Head-to-head record

ATH Last 2 matches PSG 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

