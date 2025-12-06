This article was originally written and published by French and European football correspondent Naim Beneddra for GOAL France

It's a clash of contrasting fortunes. This Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain, knocked off the top spot and furious with the refereeing, welcome a Rennes side riding high. On the verge of being sacked a month ago, Rennes coach Habib Beye has staged a spectacular turnaround, transforming his team into a winning machine.

PSG: cold anger and a full infirmary

The defeat in Monaco (1-0) left much deeper scars than a simple setback in the standings. The injury to Lucas Chevalier, the victim of a tackle that was not punished with a red card, provoked the wrath of Luis Enrique and the club. Now second behind Lens, PSG must react, but the infirmary is a headache. With Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Lucas Beraldo injured, and Chevalier's return uncertain, it will be an experimental defence that will have to contain Rennes' enthusiasm.

Rennes, the transformation of Habib Beye

Opposite them, Rennes arrive brimming with confidence. Saved at the last minute by a series of four consecutive victories, Habib Beye has found the magic formula by sidelining his senior players in favour of youth. With 10 goals scored during this period and a new-found solidity away from home, the Bretons are not coming as victims. Especially since recent history shows that they know how to win at the Parc: they have won there four times since the arrival of QSI, a record for a visiting team.

Désiré Doué, a long-awaited reunion

This match will have a special significance for Désiré Doué. The former Rennes prodigy has resumed team training at the last minute and is hoping to face his former club. "All I want to do is play," he said. If his presence is confirmed, he will be one of the attractions in a match where Paris cannot afford to make any mistakes if they want to avoid lasting doubts.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes match schedule and venue

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The match between PSG and Rennes will take place this Saturday at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Team information and line-ups

PSG team news

PSG faces several uncertainties ahead of Rennes' visit. Lucas Chevalier has still not resumed training after his severe ankle sprain in Monaco and remains very doubtful for Saturday. If he is unavailable, Matvey Safonov will replace him in goal for his first appearance of the season. Achraf Hakimi is out, while Désiré Doué continues his recovery but is not expected to start.

Luis Enrique must also monitor the progress of Renato Marin and Nuno Mendes, who are both carrying injuries. The manager could field some of the same starting eleven that faced Monaco, including Marquinhos, Pacho, Lucas Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz, while Kvaratskhelia is expected to lead the attack. No other major absences have been reported at this stage.

Rennes team news

Rennes travel to Paris with a depleted squad. Seko Fofana, who suffered a muscle injury during the international break with the Ivory Coast, remains a doubt despite Habib Beye's optimism in recent days. Nordi Mukiele could miss out again due to a persistent muscle problem.

The rest of the squad is available, and Rennes can count on the momentum of Valentin Rongier, who scored the decisive goal against Metz, as well as the solid Brice Samba, who recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The form of both teams

