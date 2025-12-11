This is the great paradox of Lyon. Irresistible on the European stage (leaders with 12 points), Olympique Lyonnais are showing worrying signs in the league, symbolised by their "shameful" defeat at Lorient last weekend. This Thursday evening at Groupama Stadium, the visit of the modest Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles should not be just another group match, but a real collective therapy session to dispel doubts and calm the growing discontent before the return to Ligue 1 action.

Kickoff in this Europa League clash is at 15:00 EST in the USA on Thursday, 11 December.

A "breath of fresh air" for the Gones is under pressure

Paulo Fonseca is playing the role of firefighter. While the Portuguese coach refuses to talk about a crisis, the signs of nervousness seen in Brittany, particularly among key players such as Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico, are there for all to see. Europe is currently acting as a vital "breath of fresh air". With Tolisso capable of scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League but frustrated in Ligue 1, OL must take advantage of this match to rediscover the joy of playing and virtually secure their place in the top eight.

An "Orange" atmosphere in a sparse stadium

The atmosphere promises to be unique. While the cold weather and the kick-off time (9 p.m.) have dampened local enthusiasm (only 30,000 spectators expected), the visitors' section will be buzzing. More than 1,600 Dutch supporters are arriving to support their cult club, which has achieved resounding victories against Aston Villa and Panathinaikos. Beware of the trap: these novice "Eagles" play without complexes and could take advantage of the slightest apathy from Lyon to make themselves heard, both on the pitch and in the stands.

Turnover and redemption for the "outcasts"

This match will also be the moment of truth for those who need to redeem themselves. While Fonseca will be rotating his squad, all eyes will be on players such as Martin Satriano, who is looking to prove his worth, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been heavily criticised after his poor performance in Lorient. For them, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove that they can be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Which channel will broadcast the Lyon vs. Go Ahead Eagles match?

Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League will be available to watch on several TV channels and streaming platforms across the USA.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you don't know which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles match schedule and venue

Europa League - Europa League Groupama Stadium

The match between Lyon and Go Ahead Eagles will take place on Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 15:00 EST in the US from the Parc OL in Lyon.

Team information and line-ups

Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Fonseca Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Boel

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Information about the OL team

OL will be weakened when they host Go Ahead Eagles: Ruben Kluivert, Tanner Tessmann, Malick Fofana and Ernest Nuamah are all out with lower-body injuries. Several regular starters will therefore remain unavailable at a key moment in the group stage.

Corentin Tolisso, who has been in good form since the start of the European campaign, is expected to once again play a central role in Lyon's attack. Paulo Fonseca could stick with Ainsley Maitland-Niles despite his sending-off at Lorient and the criticism that followed, as the coach feels he lacks options on the right.

Rotation is not out of the question, but the Lyon coach is likely to rely on his key players to secure top spot in the group.

Go Ahead Eagles team info

Go Ahead Eagles travel to Lyon with a depleted squad: Soren Tengstedt, Pim Saathof (knee, and in any case ineligible), Gerrit Nauber and Robbin Weijenberg (knee) will all be missing.

In attack, Milan Smit remains the main weapon, even though the striker is going through a dry spell – just one goal in his last nine games in all competitions. His two European goals came in the victory over Panathinaikos in October. Despite this drought, he remains the Dutch side's number one attacking hope to trouble OL.

The form of both teams

Head-to-head record

Standings

