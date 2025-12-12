This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Union Berlin meets RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. GOAL reveals the best TV and live stream options in the USA

The 14th matchday of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season kicks off today, Friday 12 December, with Union Berlin taking on RB Leipzig. The match will be played at the Alte Försterei stadium in the capital. Kick-off is at 14:30 EST in the USA.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Live streaming and TV options in the USA

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig is available to stream on the ESPN app in the USA.

In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Kick-off time for Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig: Line-ups

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

Union BerlinHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestRBL
1
F. Roennow
14
L. Querfeld
5
D. Doekhi
4
D. Leite
11
W. Jeong
13
A. Schafer
28
C. Trimmel
6
A. Kemlein
39
D. Koehn
8
R. Khedira
10
I. Ansah
1
P. Gulacsi
23
C. Lukeba
22
D. Raum
19
K. Nedeljkovic
4
W. Orban
13
N. Seiwald
24
X. Schlager
14
C. Baumgartner
11
C. Harder
49
Y. Diomande
9
J. Bakayoko

4-3-3

RBLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Baumgart

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Werner

Union Berlin news

After 13 games, Union Berlin are in twelfth place in the Bundesliga table with 15 points. They are four points ahead of 1. FC Heidenheim is in the relegation play-off spot (16th).

Coach Steffen Baumgart's team has suffered three consecutive defeats recently. First, Berlin lost 2-1 at home to Heidenheim, who were bottom of the table at the time, before Union were knocked out of the DFB Cup round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

Last weekend, the capital city club also suffered a 1-3 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg. Stanley N'Soki's goal in the 68th minute was merely a consolation.

Steffen BaumgartGetty Images

RB Leipzig news

Leipzig remains Bayern's closest challenger. They hold second place thanks to 29 points from 13 games. RB are already six points ahead of the first non-Champions League spot.

Coach Ole Werner's team has suffered only one defeat in its last 14 competitive games, a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on 8 November.

Last week, Leipzig put on a real show of strength in the top-of-the-table clash against Champions League participants Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bulls won 6-0 at home, with Yan Diomande scoring a hat-trick in the second half.

YAN DIOMANDE RB LEIPZIG Getty Images

Form

FCU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-head record

FCU

Last 5 matches

RBL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are currently out of the country and would like to watch the game on your preferred streaming service, you can access it with a Virtual Private Network.

