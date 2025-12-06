The top match in the Bundesliga this Saturday, 6 December, will be between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. The venue is the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Kick-off is at 12.30 EST in the USA.

This article tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA

In the United States, the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan, which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports, including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream, who both offer new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

Topics of the week: What happened at RB Leipzig?

Leipzig remains Bayern's closest challenger. After twelve games, RB are in second place in the Bundesliga with 26 points and only two defeats. However, they are already eight points behind Munich at the top.

Last Friday, coach Ole Werner's team only managed a 0-0 draw against a resurgent Gladbach side. RB clearly dominated the game, had more possession and 13 more shots than their opponents, but simply couldn't find the back of the net.

Most recently, rumours have also emerged that defender Castello Lukeba apparently wants to leave Saxony for Munich. With Max Eberl, sporting director at Bayern Munich, he could have a strong advocate there, as Eberl once signed him from Olympique Lyon to RB Leipzig for €30 million.

Getty Images

Topics of the week: What was going on at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Thanks to six Bundesliga games without defeat in a row, Frankfurt are back in the Champions League places. Eintracht are now in seventh place with 21 points, two points behind Leverkusen in fourth.

Last Sunday, however, Dino Toppmöller's team could not get past a 0-0 draw against VfL Wolfsburg. Michy Batshuayi scored the much-celebrated equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a penalty.

The goalscorer was even preferred to January's top transfer, Elye Wahi. Wahi arrived last winter from France for £26 million and was supposed to compensate for the departure of Omar Marmoush. However, the striker turned out to be a complete flop and did not even make the squad against Wolfsburg, even though top scorer Jonathan Burkardt was missing. Wahi is expected to leave the club this winter due to his performances.

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Form

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

Useful Links