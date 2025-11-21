How to watch Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga game? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After the international break, the Bundesliga finally continues, with FC Bayern Munich facing SC Freiburg today, Saturday (22 November), on the eleventh match day. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off at 3.30 pm.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Where to watch FC Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg live today via live stream and on television

The match between Bayern and SC Freiburg will be broadcast today in the USA on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Kick-off time Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg: Line-ups

News about Bayern Munich

The streak has come to an end! With 16 competitive wins at the start of the season, Bayern set a new European record. But this streak came to an end against Union Berlin, of all teams, just before the international break. In the capital, FCB only managed a 2-2 draw, with Harry Kane scoring the equaliser in the 90th minute.

Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany's team naturally leads the Bundesliga with confidence. 28 points from ten games and a goal difference of +28 speak for themselves. RB Leipzig, who set their own club record at the start of the season, are already six points behind in second place.

But despite the outstanding start to the season, sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are already looking for the next reinforcements. Among others, the two left-backs Alejandro Grimaldo from Leverkusen and Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt are said to have landed on Munich's list. A move by Grimaldo to the Isar seems very unlikely.

Getty Images

News about SC Freiburg

The Sports Club has not yet been able to build on its strong form from last season. With 13 points from ten games, Freiburg are in the middle of the table in tenth place.

Julian Schuster's team is unbeaten in its last four competitive games, defeating FC St. Pauli 2-1 before the international break. And things are also going smoothly in the Europa League. After a 3-1 win over Nice, the club has ten points and is in second place.

There was another reason to celebrate against the French side, as Vincenzo Grifo scored his 100th goal for SC Freiburg. The Italian international is now just five goals behind record goalscorer Nils Petersen. And just three days later, there was another record to celebrate against St. Pauli. Christian Günther made his 441st appearance for the Sportclub against Hamburg, making him the player with the most appearances for Freiburg.

Getty Images

Form

Head-to-head record

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

This article has been translated. It was originally written in German for GOAL Germany by our German Football Correspondent Matthias Promberger.

Useful links