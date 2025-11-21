This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoFreiburg
Stream live on
Matthias Promberger

How to watch Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga game? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The international break is over, and FC Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action today against SC Freiburg. But where is the match being played? GOAL has the answer.

After the international break, the Bundesliga finally continues, with FC Bayern Munich facing SC Freiburg today, Saturday (22 November), on the eleventh match day. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off at 3.30 pm.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Where to watch FC Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg live today via live stream and on television

The match between Bayern and SC Freiburg will be broadcast today in the USA on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Kick-off time Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCF
1
C
M. Neuer
20
T. Bischof
44
J. Stanisic
2
D. Upamecano
4
J. Tah
14
L. Diaz
17
M. Olise
42
L. Karl
8
L. Goretzka
45
A. Pavlovic
9
H. Kane
1
N. Atubolu
33
J. Makengo
37
M. Rosenfelder
29
P. Treu
28
M. Ginter
19
J. Beste
44
J. Manzambi
14
Y. Suzuki
8
C
M. Eggestein
7
D. Scherhant
9
L. Hoeler

4-2-3-1

SCFAway team crest

FCB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

SCF
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster

Europa League
Viktoria Plzen crest
Viktoria Plzen
VPL
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Bayern Munich

The streak has come to an end! With 16 competitive wins at the start of the season, Bayern set a new European record. But this streak came to an end against Union Berlin, of all teams, just before the international break. In the capital, FCB only managed a 2-2 draw, with Harry Kane scoring the equaliser in the 90th minute.

Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany's team naturally leads the Bundesliga with confidence. 28 points from ten games and a goal difference of +28 speak for themselves. RB Leipzig, who set their own club record at the start of the season, are already six points behind in second place.

But despite the outstanding start to the season, sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are already looking for the next reinforcements. Among others, the two left-backs Alejandro Grimaldo from Leverkusen and Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt are said to have landed on Munich's list. A move by Grimaldo to the Isar seems very unlikely.

kaneGetty Images

News about SC Freiburg

The Sports Club has not yet been able to build on its strong form from last season. With 13 points from ten games, Freiburg are in the middle of the table in tenth place.

Julian Schuster's team is unbeaten in its last four competitive games, defeating FC St. Pauli 2-1 before the international break. And things are also going smoothly in the Europa League. After a 3-1 win over Nice, the club has ten points and is in second place.

There was another reason to celebrate against the French side, as Vincenzo Grifo scored his 100th goal for SC Freiburg. The Italian international is now just five goals behind record goalscorer Nils Petersen. And just three days later, there was another record to celebrate against St. Pauli. Christian Günther made his 441st appearance for the Sportclub against Hamburg, making him the player with the most appearances for Freiburg.

SC Freiburg v FC Utrecht - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Form

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SCF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-head record

FCB

Last 5 matches

SCF

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

This article has been translated. It was originally written in German for GOAL Germany by our German Football Correspondent Matthias Promberger.

Useful links