Who has won the most 2, Bundesliga titles?

Koln, Arminia Bielefeld, and Bochum hold the record of winning the 2. Bundesliga titles the most number of times with four each to their name. FC St. Pauli won the 2. Bundesliga at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, their first title in Germany's second division.

How many teams are in the 2. Bundesliga?

Currently, there are 18 teams contesting in the 2. Bundesliga. Since its inception in 1974 till 1994, there were two divisions of 20 clubs, with 10 clubs in each division. However, since 1994-95, 18 teams contest for the 2. Bundesliga title in the traditional league format.

Who has made the most 2. Bundesliga appearances ever?

Willi Landgraf, a former German defender, holds the record for making the most 2. Bundesliga appearances. Landgraf appeared in 508 games in the league and played for Rot-Weiss Essen, Homburg, Gutersloh, and Alemannia Aachen.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the 2. Bundesliga?

Simon Terodde, who recently played for Schalke, is the leading goalscorer of all-time in 2. Bundesliga. The lanky German striker scored 177 goals in 311 games and represented Bochum, Schalke, Stuttgart, Hamburger, Union Berlin, and Duisburg.

Who is the oldest player ever in the 2. Bundesliga and how old was he?

Former German goalkeeper Peter Eich is the oldest player to feature in a 2. Bundesliga game, achieving the feat at the age of 44 years and 330 days in May 2006.

Who is the youngest player ever in the 2. Bundesliga and how old was he?

Turkish midfielder Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu was just 16 years and 142 days old when he made his debut for Karlsruher against Hannover in 2021, thus making him the youngest player ever in the 2. Bundesliga.

Which famous players have played in the 2. Bundesliga?

Rudi Voller, Simon Terodde, Ottmar Hitzfeld, and Niclas Fullkrug are among the most famous players to have played in 2. Bundesliga.

Which famous managers have managed in the 2. Bundesliga?

Friedhelm Funkel, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Ralf Rangnick, and Klaus Augenthaler are among the most renowned managerial names in 2. Bundesliga history.

What is the biggest stadium in the 2. Bundesliga?

Berlin's Olympstadion, which is home to Hertha BSC, is the biggest stadium in 2. Bundesliga with a capacity of 74,475. It is Germany's second-biggest football stadium after Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the 2. Bundesliga?