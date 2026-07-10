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2. Bundesliga

2. Bundesliga Overview

Czechia v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Wolfsburg provide Eriksen health update

Wolfsburg have confirmed Christian Eriksen will begin an individual rehabilitation programme in Denmark, around a month after collapsing during an international match for Denmark. The German club will remain in regular contact with the midfielder and his medical team as he continues his recovery.

C. EriksenWolfsburg
Kennet Eichhorn

Revealed: Why wonderkid Eichhorn snubbed Liverpool transfer

Liverpool have failed in their intensive efforts to sign Hertha BSC teenager Kennet Eichhorn. The highly-rated gem has officially rejected a lucrative switch to Anfield, prioritising his footballing development. The youngster wants to stay in Germany, sparking a fierce battle between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

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2. Bundesliga, fixtures & results

Thursday 6 August
Bochum badge
Bochum
BOC
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
Friday 7 August
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
FC Heidenheim badge
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
Karlsruher SC badge
Karlsruher SC
KSC
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arminia Bielefeld crestArminia Bielefeld00000000
2Bochum crestBochum00000000
3Darmstadt crestDarmstadt00000000
4Dynamo Dresden crestDynamo Dresden00000000
5Eintracht Braunschweig crestEintracht Braunschweig00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Koln, Arminia Bielefeld, and Bochum hold the record of winning the 2. Bundesliga titles the most number of times with four each to their name. FC St. Pauli won the 2. Bundesliga at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, their first title in Germany's second division.

Currently, there are 18 teams contesting in the 2. Bundesliga. Since its inception in 1974 till 1994, there were two divisions of 20 clubs, with 10 clubs in each division. However, since 1994-95, 18 teams contest for the 2. Bundesliga title in the traditional league format.

Willi Landgraf, a former German defender, holds the record for making the most 2. Bundesliga appearances. Landgraf appeared in 508 games in the league and played for Rot-Weiss Essen, Homburg, Gutersloh, and Alemannia Aachen.

Simon Terodde, who recently played for Schalke, is the leading goalscorer of all-time in 2. Bundesliga. The lanky German striker scored 177 goals in 311 games and represented Bochum, Schalke, Stuttgart, Hamburger, Union Berlin, and Duisburg.

Former German goalkeeper Peter Eich is the oldest player to feature in a 2. Bundesliga game, achieving the feat at the age of 44 years and 330 days in May 2006.

Turkish midfielder Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu was just 16 years and 142 days old when he made his debut for Karlsruher against Hannover in 2021, thus making him the youngest player ever in the 2. Bundesliga.

Rudi Voller, Simon Terodde, Ottmar Hitzfeld, and Niclas Fullkrug are among the most famous players to have played in 2. Bundesliga.

Friedhelm Funkel, Ralph Hassenhuttl, Ralf Rangnick, and Klaus Augenthaler are among the most renowned managerial names in 2. Bundesliga history.

Berlin's Olympstadion, which is home to Hertha BSC, is the biggest stadium in 2. Bundesliga with a capacity of 74,475. It is Germany's second-biggest football stadium after Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Davie Selke is the most expensive 2. Bundesliga signing of all-time. Selke was bought for €8 million from Werden Bremen by RB Leipzig in 2015.