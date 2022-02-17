Xavi defends tearful Ferran Torres after missed chances in Barca's draw with Napoli
Barcelona coach Xavi came to Ferran Torres' defence after the forward missed big chances in his side's 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.
The 21-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in January, scored his second goal for the Camp Nou side when he equalised from the penalty spot in the knockout round play-off tie.
Torres, however, was left seemingly in tears after the final whistle following his wasteful evening in front of goal against the Italian side.
Watch: Torres in tears after Barcelona draw with Napoli
What did Xavi say?
Despite Torres' inability to seal the three points, the coach insisted he has full trust in him.
"It happened to Luis Suarez, who seemed to have no goals," Xavi said.
"The Barca shirt weighs a few kilos more. But I am delighted to have him in the team and he will give me a lot of joy.
"If he is in the penalty area it is because he will score. He has scored goals all his life and he will have them.
"In training he is one of those who scores the most. He has our absolute trust. The coaching staff and I will take care of this. He is very strong, self-demanding."
Puyol reaches out
Former Barca star Carles Puyol voiced his support for Torres on Twitter after the game.
The ex-captain posted on Twitter: "[Ferran Torres] will give us a lot of joy."