In the last year, National League club Wrexham AFC's owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have lost nearly £3m.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners record £3m loss

Comes due to rising costs and player wages

The team is currently hunting a National League title

WHAT HAPPENED? The news, reported by the BBC, comes during a pivotal period in Wrexham's season, as the North Wales club battle it out with Notts County for the National League title. Off the pitch, however, things aren't completely comfortable, at least financially. A recent club statement said that despite turnover increasing by over 400%, the club still recorded a £2.914 million ($3.6m) loss over the last 12 months. This is due to a surge in football costs and player wages.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the losses, owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, made famous through their work in film and TV, have insisted that their commitment to the club is not swaying. "We remain committed to playing a full part in the life of the club and making a positive difference, in every way, for the benefit of everyone in this wonderful place we have taken to our hearts." Certainly, as the final run-in approaches, the club will need to keep its sights firmly set on the hunt for promotion to the Football League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/S4C

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? With club turnover increasing significantly, and the owners insisting that they're fully committed to pushing up the English football pyramid, it seems unlikely that Wrexham's upward trajectory is going to stop any time soon. However, the task of claiming the National League's only automatic promotion spot is a huge one — and next up for Wrexham is a fixture against league struggles Oldham Athletic.