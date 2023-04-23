Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were beaming with pride following the club's historic promotion.

Reynolds and McElhenney praise Wrexham fans

Title secured last night after long battle with Notts County

They join the EFL after 15-year absence

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a huge 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground last night, Wrexham finally achieved promotion after a remarkable campaign that has seen them rack up an astonishing 107 points (the highest-ever points tally in one of England's top five leagues). The club's 2022-23 National League title triumph is thanks largely to the investment of their Hollywood owners, Reynolds and McElhenney. Speaking on the pitch after the team secured promotion, the pair were full of praise for the community they've fallen in love with.

WHAT THEY SAID: When interviewed by a BT Sport reporter following the game, co-Chairman Reynolds said "I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I'm still a little speechless. People said at the beginning: 'Why Wrexham?' This is exactly why Wrexham!"

McElhenney added: "I think we can hear how it feels to the town, and that's what's most important to us. This is a moment of catharsis for them, and celebration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a big night for Wrexham, who finally clinched promotion having fought off stern competitors Notts County, who according to Reynolds, "are so DAMN good, as well. They deserve to go up." Wrexham will now line up in League Two next season, while Notts County will be forced to compete for promotion via the play-offs, in which they will be favourites. The National League play-off final will take place on Sunday, 13 May at Wembley Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? For Wrexham, preparations can now begin for a first season in the EFL since 2008. One key headline will be how their star striker Paul Mullin adapts to the division. Considering how many goals he scored in League Two while playing for Cambridge United, it's easy to see him taking to life back in the EFL like a duck to water. Especially considering the fact that, in McElhenney's words, "Paul Mullin is one of the greatest football players in the world."