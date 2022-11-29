World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final

The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.

A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.

As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.

The 2022 World Cup bracket

Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.

On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.

On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.

Last 16 / Round of 16

This round saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.

This time the matches will take place from the 3rd to the 6th of December.

Date Fixture Kick-Off Time Venue Dec 3 (L16 1) Group A Winners vs Group B Runners up 3pm Khalifa International Stadium Dec 3 (L16 2) Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up 7pm Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Dec 4 (L16 3) Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up 3pm Al Thumama Stadium Dec 4 (L16 4) (L16 4) Group B Winners vs Group A Runners Up 7pm Al Bayt Stadium Dec 5 ( L16 5) Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up 3pm Al Janoub Stadium Dec 5 (L16 6) (L16 6)Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up 7pm Stadium 974 Dec 6 (L16 7) Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up 3pm Education City Stadium Dec 6 (L16 8) (L16 8) Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up 7pm Lusail Iconic Stadium

Quarter Finals

This stage saw Ghana crash out in the most dramatic of circumstances in 2010, when their opponents Uruguay beat them 4-2 on penalties. Crucially, this was only after a goal-bound header was kept out by the hand of Luis Suarez, on the line.

Date Fixture Kick Off Time Venue Dec 9 (QF 1) (L16 5) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners 3pm Education City Stadium Dec 9 (QF 2) (L16 1) Winners vs (L16 2) Winners 7pm Lusail Iconic Stadium Dec 10 (QF 3) (L16 7) Winners vs (L16 3) Winners 3pm Al Thumama Stadium Dec 10 (QF 4) (L16 4) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners 7pm Al Bayt Stadium

Semi Finals & Third place playoff

The penultimate round of the competition saw the 2014 hosts Brazil, embarrassed at the hands of eventual champions Germany 7-1.

This was one of the biggest defeats in World Cup history and was an absolute disaster for the Seleçao in front of their own fans.

Date Fixture Kick Off Time Venue Dec 13 (QF 2) Winners vs (QF 1) Winners 7pm Lusail Iconic Stadium Dec 14 (QF 4) Winners vs (QF 3) Winners 7pm Al Bayt Stadium Dec 17 Third place play-off 3pm Khalifa International Stadium

Final

The one every player dreams of, from Bobby Moore to Jude Bellingham. This was the stage where Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in 1966 to bring home the Jules Rimet trophy for England after extra time.

