World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final
The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.
A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.
As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.
The 2022 World Cup bracket
Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.
On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.
On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.
Last 16 / Round of 16
This round saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.
This time the matches will take place from the 3rd to the 6th of December.
|Date
|Fixture
Kick-Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 3 (L16 1)
|Group A Winners vs Group B Runners up
|3pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Dec 3 (L16 2)
|Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up
|7pm
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
|Dec 4 (L16 3)
|Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up
|3pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Dec 4 (L16 4)
|(L16 4) Group B Winners vs Group A Runners Up
|7pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Dec 5 (L16 5)
|Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up
|3pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Dec 5 (L16 6)
|(L16 6)Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up
|7pm
|Stadium 974
|Dec 6 (L16 7)
|Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up
|3pm
|Education City Stadium
|Dec 6 (L16 8)
|(L16 8) Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up
|7pm
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
Quarter Finals
This stage saw Ghana crash out in the most dramatic of circumstances in 2010, when their opponents Uruguay beat them 4-2 on penalties. Crucially, this was only after a goal-bound header was kept out by the hand of Luis Suarez, on the line.
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 9 (QF 1)
|(L16 5) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners
|3pm
|Education City Stadium
|Dec 9 (QF 2)
|(L16 1) Winners vs (L16 2) Winners
|7pm
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Dec 10 (QF 3)
|(L16 7) Winners vs (L16 3) Winners
|3pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Dec 10 (QF 4)
|(L16 4) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners
|7pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
Semi Finals & Third place playoff
The penultimate round of the competition saw the 2014 hosts Brazil, embarrassed at the hands of eventual champions Germany 7-1.
This was one of the biggest defeats in World Cup history and was an absolute disaster for the Seleçao in front of their own fans.
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 13
|(QF 2) Winners vs (QF 1) Winners
|7pm
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Dec 14
|(QF 4) Winners vs (QF 3) Winners
|7pm
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Dec 17
|Third place play-off
|3pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
Final
The one every player dreams of, from Bobby Moore to Jude Bellingham. This was the stage where Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in 1966 to bring home the Jules Rimet trophy for England after extra time.
Who do you think will reach the 2022 World Cup final?
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 18
|World Cup Final
|3pm
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
