World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final

Joel Griffiths
07:30 GMT 29/11/2022
Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi World Cup 2022
Goal brings you the date, time and venue of every knockout fixture

The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.

A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.

As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.

The 2022 World Cup bracket

Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.

On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.

On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.

Last 16 / Round of 16

This round saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.

This time the matches will take place from the 3rd to the 6th of December.

DateFixture

Kick-Off Time

Venue
Dec 3 (L16 1)Group A Winners vs Group B Runners up3pmKhalifa International Stadium
Dec 3 (L16 2)Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up7pmAhmed bin Ali Stadium
Dec 4 (L16 3)Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up3pmAl Thumama Stadium
Dec 4 (L16 4)(L16 4) Group B Winners vs Group A Runners Up7pmAl Bayt Stadium
Dec 5 (L16 5)Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up3pmAl Janoub Stadium
Dec 5 (L16 6)(L16 6)Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up7pmStadium 974
Dec 6 (L16 7)Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up3pmEducation City Stadium
Dec 6 (L16 8)(L16 8) Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up7pmLusail Iconic Stadium

Quarter Finals

This stage saw Ghana crash out in the most dramatic of circumstances in 2010, when their opponents Uruguay beat them 4-2 on penalties. Crucially, this was only after a goal-bound header was kept out by the hand of Luis Suarez, on the line.

DateFixtureKick Off TimeVenue
Dec 9 (QF 1)(L16 5) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners3pmEducation City Stadium
Dec 9 (QF 2)(L16 1) Winners vs (L16 2) Winners7pmLusail Iconic Stadium
Dec 10 (QF 3)(L16 7) Winners vs (L16 3) Winners3pmAl Thumama Stadium
Dec 10 (QF 4)(L16 4) Winners vs (L16 6) Winners7pmAl Bayt Stadium

Semi Finals & Third place playoff

The penultimate round of the competition saw the 2014 hosts Brazil, embarrassed at the hands of eventual champions Germany 7-1.

This was one of the biggest defeats in World Cup history and was an absolute disaster for the Seleçao in front of their own fans.

DateFixtureKick Off TimeVenue
Dec 13(QF 2) Winners vs (QF 1) Winners7pmLusail Iconic Stadium
Dec 14(QF 4) Winners vs (QF 3) Winners7pmAl Bayt Stadium
Dec 17Third place play-off3pmKhalifa International Stadium

Final

The one every player dreams of, from Bobby Moore to Jude Bellingham. This was the stage where Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in 1966 to bring home the Jules Rimet trophy for England after extra time.

Who do you think will reach the 2022 World Cup final?

DateFixtureKick Off TimeVenue
Dec 18World Cup Final3pmLusail Iconic Stadium

