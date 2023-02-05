Why top four failure could be good for Potter at Chelsea – Gallas explains why Blues boss should be given time

Failing to qualify for the Champions League could end up working in Chelsea’s favour, claims William Gallas, with patience urged with Graham Potter.

Blues have spent big in 2022-23

Struggling for consistency

Questions asked of manager

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have invested heavily in the last two transfer windows, smashing the British recruitment record in January when luring Enzo Fernandez away from Benfica for £106.8m ($131m), but consistency on the field has proved hard to come by. Chelsea are now some way off the top-four pace, but Gallas believes a lack of elite European action – providing a big midweek distraction throughout any given campaign – could help an under-fire coach to find his feet and deliver on expectations at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Blues defender Gallas has told Genting Casino when asked if Potter will see out his debut season in west London: “I think it will depend on the owner, it is his choice. I think Chelsea should give Graham Potter one more season because he joined the club when the season started, which is always difficult for any manager, so it is hard to judge him properly and, for me, he has to stay. We know that in football, a manager can be fired at any time, but I do think he deserves the opportunity to show the club what he can do because he did well with Brighton. Maybe Potter can do well at Chelsea. We will know at the end of the 2024 season if he is capable of managing a top club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallas added on the benefits of missing out on a top-four finish: “Sometimes, when you don’t play in the Champions League, good things can happen. We saw that with Chelsea when [Antonio] Conte was in charge and won the league. If Chelsea don’t have Champions League football next season, it could be easier for Graham Potter and the club because there isn’t as much pressure and it allows them to focus on the Premier League.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea were held to a goalless draw in a derby date with Fulham last time out, meaning that Potter has won just nine of his 22 games at the helm, and the Blues find themselves sat ninth in the Premier League table – 10 points adrift of the Champions League spots.