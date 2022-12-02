Who should Man Utd sign to replace Ronaldo? Scholes picks out two possible transfer targets

Paul Scholes has suggested that Christopher Nkunku and Cody Gakpo should be candidates to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Red Devils have released Portuguese superstar

Expected to move for another striker

Options impressing in Germany & the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford find themselves an attacker light after taking the decision to rip up Ronaldo’s contract and release him as a free agent. There is still plenty of firepower on their books – with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho competing for minutes – but the expectation is that the Red Devils will dip back into the transfer market at some point in order to acquire another proven goalscorer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by MUTV on who United could target, club legend Scholes said of star turns catching the eye at RB Leipzig and PSV: “I think there's a couple of forwards they might look at. The kid at RB Leipzig that's been linked with Chelsea, Nkunku. Centre forward is obviously the big position that needs filling. We have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who can both play there, but I think Marcus prefers being out wide and Anthony's injury record isn't great. January might be too soon (to replace Ronaldo), they're probably looking at next summer now, but I do think there are players out there.

“The lad at PSV, Gakpo, is doing well for the Netherlands at the World Cup and I think Ten Hag has been interested in him before. There are players out there for sure. January can be a tough window to do business but I hope we can do something and bring in a new centre-forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been linked with Nkunku and Gakpo after seeing them impress in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie respectively, with the France international netting 17 times through 23 appearances this season in Germany while the 23-year-old Dutch forward has 13 goals and 17 assists in the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT? United, without Ronaldo at their disposal, will be back in action after the World Cup break when facing Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 21, before then returning to Premier League competition with a home date against Nottingham Forest six days later.