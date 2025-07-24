How to watch today's Dundee United vs Una Strassen Conference League qualifier: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Dundee United and Una Strassen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee United and Una Strassen are set to begin their Conference League qualifying campaigns when they face off in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie at Tannadice Park on Thursday.

The Tangerines are looking to qualify for the league phase for the first time, having been knocked out in the third qualifying round in the 2022-23 season. Una Strassen, on the other hand, was defeated in the first qualifying round last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Conference League Qualification match between Dundee United and Una Strassen will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport.

Dundee United vs Una Strassen kick-off time

Conference League Qualification - Conference League Qualification Tannadice Park

The Conference League Qualification match between Dundee United and Una Strassen will be played at Tannadice Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, July 24, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Sam Dalby, last season's top scorer, left the club after his loan deal ended. So new signing Zac Sapsford is in line for his competitive debut on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the new club captain, Ross Graham, has been ruled out due to a suspected hamstring injury he picked up during pre-season. Jort van der Sande is also sidelined with an injury.

Una Strassen team news

Denis Schutte is not expected to play due to an injury issue. However, the rest of the squad seems to be in good shape.

There is a good chance several new signings could make their club debuts on Thursday. Tim Hall, Benjamin Romeyns, Ricardo Delgado, Alen Agovic and David Dadashev are all in contention.

