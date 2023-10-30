When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Carabao Cup draw.

The 2023-24 Carabao Cup is heading towards the business end of the competition, with some of the biggest teams in England battling it out for silverware and the prize of a place in Europe next season.

There have already been a few upsets, with Manchester City being knocked out in the third round, but plenty of heavy hitters remain in the mix heading towards the quarter-final (or fifth round).

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:15 pm GMT / 6:15 pm ET TV & stream: Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, during the live coverage of the fourth-round game between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

As such, the draw should be held at around 10:15 pm GMT that night.

How to watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw - live stream & TV channel

Country TV & stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Football, Sky GO United States ESPN+

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-final is set to form part of Sky Sports' live coverage of the fourth-round game between Newcastle and Manchester United.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live using Sky GO.

In the U.S., the tie between the Magpies and the Red Devils will be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The eight winners of the fourth-round ties will advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

These teams will be confirmed on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1. You can see the teams below.

Mansfield Town or Port Vale

Exeter City or Middlesbrough

West Ham or Arsenal

Everton or Burnley

Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town or Fulham

Bournemouth or Liverpool

Manchester United or Newcastle United

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-final games be played?

The 2023-24 Carabao Cup quarter-final ties are scheduled for the week commencing December 18, so they will land in the middle of the traditionally busy festive period of football.

Precise dates will be finalised after the draw.