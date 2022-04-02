West Ham midfielder Lanzini 'sore but okay' after hitting tree in car crash

Manuel Lanzini is "sore but okay" following his involvement in a car crash on Thursday, West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed ahead of his side's clash with Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Argentine was a passenger when he was involved in an incident earlier this week, but avoided major injury from the collision.

Now, Moyes has spoken of the attacking midfielder and stated that while he cannot shed further details than the official police report, he can assure supporters of Lanzini's wellbeing.

What has been said?

"I can't tell you what happened because I wasn't there and I've only got the information you've got," Moyes told his pre-match press conference.

"The car went into a ditch off the road. He's a bit sore but okay. It was terrible. For any of us.

"We don't want to go on too much about it. It happens in all walks of life. It happened to Manuel but he's okay, thankfully."

What happened?

Lanzini had been en-route to training on Thursday in a chauffeur-driven vehicle when the car had collided with a tree off-road.

Article continues below

A subsequent Metropolitan Police statement revealed that he had been assessed for injuries at the scene and otherwise deemed fine.

West Ham face Everton on Sunday, with the Hammers in pusuit of securing a European berth for next season.

Further reading