‘Werner didn’t hide during 12-game goal drought’ – Chelsea’s ‘real striker’ hailed by Nevin

The Germany international has been finding the going tough of late, but he was back on the scoresheet in an FA Cup win over Morecambe

Timo Werner has been hailed for bringing his 12-game goal drought at to a close, with Pat Nevin saying “real strikers never hide” during struggles for form.

The international frontman has been finding the going tough of late, with end product drying up in the final third of the field.

Frank Lampard has, however, kept faith with the big-money summer signing and continued to put him in the firing line.

Questions have been asked of the 24-year-old’s value to the cause, with it suggested that he may start to slip down the pecking order, but a welcome return to the scoresheet was made on Sunday.

Along with fellow countryman Kai Havertz, who has also faced his fair share of criticism this season, Werner hit the back of the net during a convincing 4-0 third-round win over Morecambe.

Nevin is pleased to see a proven performer back in the groove, with his head never dropping during the most testing of runs.

The former Blues star told Chelsea’s official website: “Clearly four goals and a clean sheet is just what Frank Lampard wanted, and he would also have been delighted by the identities of the scorers.

“Timo Werner has been getting into the right positions all the way through his recent barren run in front of goal and that would have given his boss some relief and belief.

“Real strikers never hide, they are always hungry and they invariably believe that the next chance will be taken and that it will also be the first in the next good scoring run.

“Timo’s goal was particularly heartening as it was a move we have already seen before, but we will also expect to see much more often as the months and years go by. K

“Kai Havertz’s nodded knockdown looked very simple, but that is because it has been his stock in trade throughout his short career. Back in the he had an incredible knack of getting into the penalty area just at the right moment and being cool when he got there.

“It helps when you have a great Hakim Ziyech ball to get on the end of. If that positioning was quintessential Havertz then Hakim’s left-foot cross, after cutting inside, was classic Hakim.

“I honestly think that those types of crosses, with that level of accuracy and whip, are pretty close to impossible to defend when you have a willing runner on the end of it.

“When Kai got his goal late on it underlined once more just how good he is in these situations. I definitely expect this to be a common occurrence going forward.

“So the ‘newbies’ got a much needed lift after coming under a good deal of pressure. You just have to look at Kai’s reaction when he scored to see that it was relief as much as anything that was written across his face.”

Having returned to winning ways in knockout competition, Chelsea will be hoping that momentum can be re-established in the Premier League when they take in a derby date with west London neighbours on Saturday.