WATCH: Weah leaves 'em for dead! Pulisic bags cute assist as USMNT net classy opener against Wales

Timothy Weah got the USA's World Cup campaign up and running when he raced ahead of the Wales defence to slot their opening goal of the competition.

USMNT made positive start against Wales

Weah slotted in deserved opener

Pulisic set Lille star up with through ball

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT got off to a strong start in their first game in Qatar and were rewarded after 36 minutes when Weah gave them the lead. The attacker ran onto a nice through ball from Christian Pulisic and slotted beyond goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

And the @USMNT make the breakthrough!



Timothy Weah slots home this casual finish to put his side ahead against Wales! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yoVrfkt2gh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Gregg Berhalter will feel vindicated for giving the 22-year-old a place in the starting XI, as many expected to see Brenden Aaronson or Giovanni Reyna get the nod ahead of him.

WHAT NEXT FOR USA? After the clash against Wales, USMNT will take on England in their second game on November 25.