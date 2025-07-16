How to watch today's Linfield vs Shelbourne Champions League qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Linfield and Shelbourne, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shelbourne travel to Windsor Park to face Linfield on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round tie.

The Irish side carry a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg, thanks to a goal by Ademipo Odubeko in Dublin, and now aim to protect or build on that lead away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Linfield vs Shelbourne online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Champions League qualification match between Linfield and Shelbourne will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC sports website in the UK.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Linfield vs Shelbourne kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Windsor Park

The UEFA Champions League qualification match between Shelbourne and Linfield will be played at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Shelbourne team news

Shelbourne arrive confident, on the back of a solid defensive display and promising run of form domestically and in Europe. They’ve managed eight goals from a remarkable 96 shots in their last five matches, underscoring their attacking intent and ability to create chances.

Harry Wood is the player to watch, offering a creative spark from midfield and a recent run of form in front of goal.

Linfield team news

Expect Linfield to dominate possession and press forward, but Shelbourne’s disciplined midfield - averaging 20 interceptions in their last five games - will be tasked with breaking up play and launching counters.

Linfield’s relatively clean discipline contrasts with a riskier edge from Shelbourne, who have amassed 12 yellow cards over their last five outings, suggesting the tie could become increasingly open if tensions rise.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LIN Last match SHE 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Shelbourne 1 - 0 Linfield 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links