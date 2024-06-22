How to watch Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the middleweight title contest live from Birmingham this weekend

Tyler Denny will look to make a success of his first defence of the EBU European middleweight title when he faces the unbeaten Felix Cash in a blockbuster encounter at Resort Worlds Arena in Birmingham, England, this June.

The Rowley Regis fighter takes on the man he replaced in a title bout with Matteo Signani last November, making the most of his opportunity to pick up a belt following his underdog journey towards the summit.

Cash will surely be smart at what he feels should have been his shot at silverware. Still, the Surrey fighter’s record for withdrawal over the past few years, thanks to a slew of injuries and a combination of other factors, means he has fewer rounds under his belt than he will want.

Article continues below

Denny hopes to take full advantage and hand the talented fighter a first career defeat, but neither man will take their opponent lightly in what looks set to be a blockbuster matchup in the heart of the West Midlands.

But how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Tyler Denny and Felix Cash fight this month.

When will Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash take place?

Getty Images

Tyler Denny and Felix Cash will fight on Saturday, June 22, at Resort Worlds Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, near the former’s hometown in the West Midlands region.

The undercard is expected to begin at 19:00 BST, with the ringwalk for the pair’s clash anticipated at 22:30 BST.

How to watch Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash

Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Tyler Denny and Felix Cash will be shown and streamed through DAZN as part of your subscription.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts, and action from the ring, along with several other sporting events, DAZN is available at £14.99 per month in the United Kingdom and as a yearly subscription at £99.99.

Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Cruiserweight Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash Women’s super flyweight Shannon Ryan vs Emma Dolan Welterweight Lewis Crocker vs Conah Walker Lightweight Cameron Vuong vs Jordan Flynn

Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash FAQs

Getty Images

What are Tyler Denny and Felix Cash’s professional fight records?

Tyler Denny and Felix Cash meet with a pair of strong professional records between them to date, having contested a combined 39 fights and earned 34 wins, two losses and three draws.

Denny has the longer record at 18-2-3 and has earned a reputation for staying power. He has only landed one knockout victory to date, but his win last November to take the European title was easily the biggest result of his career to date.

Cash is unbeaten at 16-0 and has won 10 of those by knockout. However, he has only been a sporadic presence in the ring over the past few years, having fought only twice since the start of 2022 and not at all in the past 18 months.

When did Tyler Denny and Felix Cash last fight?

Tyler Denny last fought in November 2023, when he took on Matteo Signani for the EBU European middleweight title at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall. The Briton secured victory by technical knockout, the first of his career.

Felix Cash last fought in December 2022, when he fought with Celso Neves at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Across an eight-round bout, he performed convincingly enough to win on points.

Is there a title on the line between Tyler Denny and Felix Cash?

There is indeed a title on the line between Tyler Denny and Felix Cash, with the pair set to compete for the former’s EBU European middleweight title when they face off this coming month.

Denny won the title against Matteo Signani in November last year. This will be his first defence.

Will there be another fight between Tyler Denny and Felix Cash?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, it seems unlikely there will be an immediate rematch between Tyler Denny and Felix Cash.

Whichever man triumphs is likely to look to move on to the next mandatory challenger and increase their bid for the big time, while the loser will be left to rue what could have been.