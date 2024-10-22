How to watch today's Juventus vs Stuttgart Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Juventus and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding high after another domestic win, Juventus now shift their focus to their UEFA Champions League duties as Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart visit the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Juve left it late to secure a 1-0 victory against 10-man Lazio last Saturday, with Thiago Motta’s side relying on an 85th-minute own goal by Mario Gila to snap a streak of three straight home draws in Serie A.

In Europe, however, Juventus have found their rhythm, looking far more clinical in front of goal. After a spirited 3-2 comeback win at RB Leipzig—despite playing a man down—the Bianconeri collected three crucial points.

This followed their emphatic 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in Turin, marking a strong start to their first Champions League campaign since 2022/23. With Stuttgart struggling, optimism among Juve fans is running high.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in poor form. Following a 4-0 hammering by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the weekend, Stuttgart have had a shaky start to their first European adventure in over ten years.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid on matchday one, Sebastian Hoeness’ team could only salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Sparta Prague in their last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and VfB Stuttgart will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and VfB Stuttgart will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Regarding absentees, Juventus will be without the services of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who is suspended after his red card against Leipzig. Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik (both sidelined with knee injuries), along with Teun Koppmeiners (rib injury), are certain to miss out.

There are also concerns over Nico Gonzalez (thigh issue) and Weston McKennie (muscle injury), with both players listed as doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Fagioli; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangoula; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart's injury list includes several key players, with Chris Fuhrich (adductor), Dan-Axel Zagadou (knee), Justin Diehl (shoulder), Leonidas Stergiou (back), and Nikolas Nartey (knee) all set to miss out.

Manager Sebastian Hoeness is expected to make a couple of adjustments to the side that faced Bayern, with Maximilian Mittelstädt and Enzo Millot likely coming in for Ramon Hendriks and Fabian Rieder in the starting lineup.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stenzel, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Millot, Undav, Leweling; Demirovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca Defenders: Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Kratzig, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder Forwards: Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links