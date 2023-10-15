WATCH: Gillingham manager picks up bizarre red card for tripping up opponent as he tries to take throw-in

Gillingham's interim manager Keith Millen was shown a bizarre red card as he attempted to stop Walsall's Tom Knowles.

The Gills were beaten 4-1 by Walsall

Former boss Neil Harris was sacked last week

Kent-based side are currently 7th in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? With Knowles attempting to get his side away quickly after the ball had rolled out of play, Millen decided to take matters into his own hands, leaving behind a trailing leg which in turn tripped the 25-year-old. Referee Charles Breakspear was subsequently left with no choice but to send the Gills boss off; his side went on to lose 4-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what has been a challenging few weeks for the Kent-based side, Gillingham parted ways with former boss Neil Harris just last week, despite enjoying a positive start to the new season. Club officials stated that they wish to go in a new direction following his dismissal.

WHAT NEXT? Gillingham return to domestic action against high-flyers Notts County on October 21.