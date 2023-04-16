WATCH: Fast start! Gabriel Jesus & Martin Odegaard goals put Arsenal 2-0 up against West Ham inside TEN minutes

Harry Sherlock
|
Odegaard-ArsenalGetty
ArsenalWest Ham UnitedWest Ham United vs ArsenalPremier LeagueGabriel JesusM. Ødegaard

Arsenal raced into a 2-0 lead against West Ham thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard within 10 minutes.

  • Arsenal take early lead
  • Gabriel Jesus scores first
  • Martin Odegaard adds second

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have raced into a 2-0 lead against West Ham United, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard handing them a commanding lead within the first 10 minutes. The Gunners are currently on track to move six points clear of Manchester City in second place. Watch the first two goals below!

More to follow...

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

30157 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is Arsenal's most important player?

  • 39%Bukayo Saka
  • 26%Martin Odegaard
  • 3%William Saliba
  • 4%Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • 29%Thomas Partey
30157 Votes